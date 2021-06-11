How to download a map from Google Maps and get a driving route offline





To download a map from Google Maps, simply search for the location you want and tap Download. If you download Google Maps, you can view them offline. Maps can only be downloaded using the Google Maps smartphone or tablet app.

Where would you be without Google Maps? If you come across a place without the internet on the go, the answer will be “I don’t know.”

If you know you’re going to a place you don’t know without the internet, consider downloading the map you need from Google Maps in advance. Now you won’t get lost. This section describes how to download a map from Google Maps and use it offline. What you need to know before downloading from Google Maps To access offline maps, use Google Maps as usual. Scroll down to the downloaded location and you’ll see the street name and major landmarks.

However, before putting all your wishes into the downloaded map, please note that there are some restrictions on the download.

If you use the downloaded route, you cannot download the transfer information, bicycle route, or walking route. The map will still be quite blurry. You will also lose access to traffic information, alternative routes, and lane guidance. Also, if the route is changed for some reason (perhaps there is work blocking the road), no warning will be displayed.

Advertising

Downloaded maps also take up storage space on your phone (you’ll be notified before you try to download), so it’s a good idea to double-check that you have enough space for new downloads.

Every map occupies mobile phone space. William Antonelli / Insider Finally, in some areas, offline download is not an option due to contractual restrictions and language support. How to Download Maps to Google Maps on your iPhone or iPad iPhone and iPad users familiar with the Google Maps app should find this process very easy to understand. Here’s how to get started:

1. Open the Google Maps app and make sure you are logged in to your Google account.

2. In the search bar, search for the location you want to save, such as “Portland”.

3. The map scrolls to show where you searched, tabs at the bottom of the screen, repeated addresses, and some options. Scroll right below the address and[ダウンロード]Tap.

[ダウンロード]Tap an option. William Antonelli / Insider

4. A message will be displayed asking if you want to download, and the capacity used by the mobile phone will be displayed. Tap “Download” to start it.

The larger the city, the more space it occupies. How to download a map to Google Maps on William Antonelli / Insider Android It’s also easy to download a map on your Android device. 1. Open the Google Maps app and make sure you are logged in to your Google account.

2. In the search bar, search for the location you want to save, such as “Geneseo”.

3. When prompted, tap the location name at the bottom of the screen to pull up the tab with details. Tap the Details tab to pull it up. William Antonelli / Insider

Four.[ダウンロード]Select and try again[ダウンロード]Press to confirm. Before you check, you’ll see how much space your offline map occupies.

When you open this menu,[ダウンロード]The options are displayed. William Antonelli / Insider Important: To delete the downloaded map, open Google Maps, tap your profile picture in the upper right corner, then[オフライン マップ]Tap. All saved maps will be displayed. To delete one, tap the three dots next to it[削除]Choose. Devon Delfino contributed to an earlier version of this article.How to track someone with Google Maps after sharing location information How to use the Google Assistant’s driving mode with Google Maps to control your phone with voice while on the move Adjust the Google Maps app on your iPhone for more accuracy How to get directions or check the traffic around you on Android Google Maps in two ways to know which route to avoid

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos