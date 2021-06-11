Day of the Devs Stream Introduces 19 Upcoming Indie Games





The first day of this year’s Summer Game Fest ended with the Day of the Devs stream. The indie showcase featured trailers for over 20 games, including the recently delayed Axiom Verge 2.

Day of the Devs is an annual indie show hosted by Double Fine and iam8bit. The event previously featured mainstream hit indies such as Untitled Goose Game and Hyper Light Drifter.

The show started with some new information about Axiom Verge 2. Developer Thomas Happ shared some new details about the Metroid-inspired sequel. The game features closer quarters-based combat than its predecessor and includes a hacking mechanic. Happ says he can complete the game without fighting a single boss to encourage players to explore.

The release date of the game has not yet been finalized, but Happ has confirmed that the title will be available on PlayStation 4 and PS5 alongside Nintendo Switch and PC.

When it comes to the newly revealed game, Vokabulantis was particularly noticeable during the event. Developed by the team behind Felix the Reaper, this puzzle platformer is created with full stop-motion animation. The game is still in the early stages of development and will not be released until 2024.

Other highlights include the cooking game Soup Pot, which features over 100 recipes from around the world, and The Wandering Village, a city-building game that takes place on the backs of flying creatures. The event also reaffirmed some of the games recently released at Microsoft’s ID @ Xbox show, such as Moonglow Bay and Deaths Door. The latter will receive an appropriate release date at Devolver Digital’s E3 showcase this weekend.

The show ended with a new look at Last Stop, followed by a montage of upcoming games by publisher Annapurna Interactives. Annapurna has announced that it will be hosting its own digital showcase at noon PT on July 29th.

Below is a complete list of indie games that appeared during the show.

Axiom Verge 2 Behind the Frame Demolition Robots KK Despelote Elec Head Garden Story Last Stop Loot River Moonglow Bay A Musical Story Phantom Abyss Road 96 Soup Pot The Wandering Village TOEM Unbeatable Vokabulantis Walk Editor’s Recommendations

