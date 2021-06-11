Apple beats Google to web extensions on mobile





Apple

Technology companies have a good reputation. Google tends to push the boundaries, but Apple improves over time and doesn’t mind being the “first.” So it’s very strange that Safari on the iPhone gets the extension before Chrome on Android.

Starting with iOS 15, Safari for iPhone and iPad can download extensions from the App Store. And these extensions aren’t just for Apple. Third parties can also create them. This is the same feature that has been used in Safari for desktops for many years.

Is there any other popular web browser with extensions for many years? Of course Google Chrome. In fact, Chrome and Safari have been adding extensions in 2010. Extensions are a major factor in the surge in Chrome’s popularity today. So what’s blocking the Android version?

It’s certainly not impossible for Android browsers to have extensions. Dolphin Browser was one of the first third-party browsers on the platform and still exists with support for “add-ons”.

Firefox add-on for Android

It’s not just done by small niche browsers. Mozilla Firefox for Android also includes a limited number of add-ons that work on mobile. You can’t access the large library of add-ons from your desktop, but there are some useful add-ons that enhance your experience.

But what if you’re particular about Chrome extensions? You might think that Google is waiting for Apple’s lead to move to Chrome for Android. Surprisingly, it’s not. Google has been beaten not only by iOS, but also by developers of its own platform.

Kiwi Browser is a Chromium-based open source browser. This is the same as the backbone of browsers such as Microsoft Edge and, of course, Google Chrome. However, Kiwi allows you to download extensions from the Chrome Web Store.

Desktop Chrome extensions installed on Kiwi

Yes, the entire Chrome Web Store is available in the Kiwi Browser. Extensions can be installed in the same way they are installed on a PC. The process is a bit awkward because you are using a desktop website on the phone, but that’s okay.

Since Kiwi is based on Chromium, it loses some of Chrome’s more Google-like features. This means you can’t use the very useful Chrome sync feature, which syncs all your bookmarks and history between browsers. But you get the extension!

Kiwi is proof that Chrome extensions can run in mobile browsers. There’s no technical reason why Google couldn’t add this feature to Chrome on Android some time ago. It could even have provided fewer extensions, following Firefox’s precedent.

Apple and Google are constantly pushing each other to adopt the features people want. We see this happening all the time. Now that Apple is focusing on privacy features, Google is taking privacy features more seriously. Will the Safari extensions in iOS 15 finally allow Google to bring them to Chrome on Android? We can only hope.

