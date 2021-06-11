Research on the proliferation of marine plastics, UN report found | Science





Plastics are becoming more and more ubiquitous, even in distant waters. These fine debris were found in the Arctic Ocean.

ELISA MARTI and ANDRES CZAR / Cdiz University

Plastic wraps everywhere, from the top of Everest to the distant parts of Antarctica. Every year, millions of tons of waste plastic also flow into the ocean. Some of them float in huge chunks of debris, while other debris falls to the seafloor and appears behind the crustaceans in deep trenches.

Research on marine plastics has also increased from just 46 in 2011 to 853 in 2019, based on a UN report on the current state of global science. UNESCO 5 This annual report, published annually, found that the growth of marine plastics research outpaced the growth of 55 other development-related topics that we tracked (see figure below). Eric van Seville, an oceanographer and climate scientist at Utrecht University, uses plastic particles as tracers to study marine dynamics.

Carmen Morales, an ecotoxicologist at the Marine Debris Institute at the University of Cdizs, says plastics stand out more than pollutants such as metals and organic compounds and are attracting the attention of the general public and policy makers. Bad Kelmans, an aquatic ecologist at Wageningen University, says putting this much plastic on the beach is annoying. For many, it’s enough to worry. Scientists are investigating where plastics come from and where they go, and how they affect the environment and human health.

However, there are still gaps in the study. The journal still has many articles on the exact same topic, such as the presence of plastics on the beach, the ocean floor, or animals, but it is not. [many] The source and solution are described by ngel Borja, a marine ecologist at the AZTI Research Center in Pasaia, Spain.

In a study published today, Morales identified the source by combining data from scattered studies to catalog 12 million items of waste over 2 centimeters. Her team found that take-out food and beverage packaging was the most popular. Disposable bags, bottles, containers and wrapping paper accounted for 44% of the total environmental waste.

Sticking out

Over the last decade, scientific achievements on marine plastic debris have grown faster than any other research topic related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Marine plastic debris 5.14 Climate-friendly crops 1.87 Improved battery efficiency 1.79 Eco-alternative to plastic 1.65 Water harvest 1.55 Antibiotic resistance 1.47 Hydrogen energy 1.31 New or reappearing virus 1.2 Carbon capture and storage 1.06 HIV 1.02 1. The graph shows 10 of the 56 topics related to SDGs analyzed in the 2021 UNESCO Scientific Report. Growth rate 1.16 shows a 16% increase in publications between 2012 and 201619.

C. Big / Science

Researchers are also trying to understand the ecological effects of plastic pollution. Although the plastic itself is inert, it often contains toxic additives such as flame retardants, pigments and chemicals to make the plastic more flexible and durable. Morales says he was worried about these additives. Other harmful substances, such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, can enter the ecosystem by adhering to floating plastics.

Microplastic particles eroded from larger objects can eventually be the same size as plankton, so marine organisms eat them without any nutrition. Smaller nanoplastic particles can be the most harmful, Kelmans says, because they are small enough to penetrate tissue and their shape can make a difference. Fibrous particles are more inflamed than spherical ones. However, the impact of plastics on the overall ecotoxicity is not well understood. It is difficult for a lab to reproduce a cocktail of particles whose organisms are exposed to the environment.

Many countries are moving towards the phasing out of disposable plastics to stop the buildup of rubble. According to UNESCO, as of 2018, 127 countries have passed legislation regulating plastic bags. However, given the low recycling rates, the ban alone is not enough and biodegradable alternatives are needed, the report said.

Research on such materials derived from plant-based hydrocarbons is also growing rapidly, albeit slower than research explaining the problem.According to a UN report, the number of publications on environmentally friendly alternatives to plastics has almost tripled from 404 in 2011 to 1111 in 2019. I’m happy. [to see the figures] That means I made the right decision to change the focus of my research, says Carla La Fuente, a postdoctoral chemistry engineer at the University of So Paulo in Piracicaba. He is developing an eco-friendly way to make biodegradable plastics from cassava starch.

Oceanographer Tiffany Straza, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the UNESCO Report, believes there are similarities between the problems of plastic pollution and nuclear waste. While pursuing this advanced technology, she said, there was an idea that our scientific knowledge and waste treatment solutions would catch up. But while nuclear power is growing rapidly. , Practices regarding the disposal of nuclear waste have been delayed. She says she is not sure if she has learned enough of that lesson. Are you going to do the same with plastic?

