“Jurassic World Evolution 2” promises to be a “bigger and better” game. Appeared this year too! [Trailer]





As promised, the first gameplay footage of Boss Team Games and Sabre Interactive (World War Z) Evil Dead: The Game was unveiled at today’s Summer Game Fest.

Upcoming games include Bruce Canberra, who played the voice of Ash Williams, Ellen Sandweiss Cheryl Williams of Evil Dead, Marcus Gilbert Arthur of Army of Darkness, and Richard Demaninkers of Evil Dead. Scotty, Ash vs. Dead Ray Santiagos Pablo Simon Bolivar and Dana Delorenzo Skelly Maxwell.

As confirmed in today’s gameplay trailer, Army of Darkness’s Evil Ash is also included in the game and can be played as a hero or an evil Kandarian demon.

Preview the hellish bloody Evil Dead: The Game below. It’s finally this year!

The boss team describes the game. For the first time in history, the evil dead universe has been combined into one over-the-top experience, featuring Ashley J. Williams, a horror hero with a boom stick and chainsaw. Boss Team Games has signed spectacular collaborations with Renaissance Pictures, STUDIOCANAL, major entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B). I created something unique. Evil Dead II unleashed from the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis with the movies “The Evil Dead”, “The Evil Dead II: The Evil Dead”, “The Evil Dead Army of Darkness”, and STARZ’s original ash-inspired sights and sounds. A kind game vs. Evil Dead TV series that casts players against the forces.

Work together as a team of four survivors to explore, plunder, create, manage fear, and find key artifacts that seal the rift between the worlds. Or, control a powerful Kandarian demon to hunt Ash and his friends and try to swallow the corpse, the environment, and even the survivor’s own soul.

A lot of surprises await you in the fight against this bloody evil that captures franchise characters, horror, humor and action. Bruce Campbell’s New Dialogue Discover over 25 weapons, including ash gauntlets, boom sticks, and chainsaws, advance through a variety of skill trees, and survive in this fun co-op and PvP experience.

Evil Dead: The Game is a co-op and PvP multiplayer title under development for PC, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

