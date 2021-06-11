How well does Google Docs spell checking and grammar work?





For standard business writing, Google Docs’ grammar suggestions have improved significantly since the feature debuted in 2019.

As soon as Google started proposing a grammar for Google Docs in 2019, I tested it. The system successfully identified two of the seven errors in the test text (Figure A). Good third-party grammar checking systems such as Grammarly and Sapling have detected 6 of the 7 errors. The other three third-party systems flagged three, four, and five of the seven issues, respectively. All of the third-party spell checking and grammar proofing options I tested performed better than Google’s built-in tools.

More than two years after its initial launch, I decided to revisit how the Google Docs spell checking and grammar check system changed.

Figure A

In April 2019, Google’s grammar check identified two errors in the first six sentences and seven error tests.

More accurate support

Over time, Google’s system has improved. In June 2021, we ran the same test again. This time, Google’s spelling and grammar checking identified five of the seven errors (Figure B, left). The two problems that weren’t caught were the apparently tricky sentence fragments (with the punctuation at the end of the sentence omitted) and the use of the word “better” instead of “better”.

In addition, if you add any full stop (such as a period or exclamation mark) to a sentence fragment, the system immediately identifies the word “better” as an error (Figure B, right). The behavior may make sense, as writers may use phrases or sentence fragments as titles. This remains a subtle error that a human editor can catch.

Based solely on this improvement, we recommend that anyone using third-party grammar checking apps test the performance of their systems. Perform some grammar and spell checking on the text drafts you normally enter and compare the identified issues with those found in Google’s built-in tools. If your experience is like me, you might decide that you no longer have to pay for a third-party grammar checking service.

Figure B

In June 2021, the system identified five errors (left), a significant improvement. Adding punctuation after “gooder” (right) correctly identified the word as the sixth error.

Other languages

As of mid-2021, spelling and grammar suggestions are supported in English, French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese (Figure C). In my tests, the system accurately identified errors in sentences entered in these languages. For example, if you enter one paragraph in English and another paragraph in Spanish, the system will identify English errors on one side and Spanish errors on the other. This is very useful for those who write in two (or more) languages.

Figure C

This system helps identify spelling and grammatical errors in English, French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.

Note: If you use words in multiple languages ​​in a sentence, it is recommended that you have a knowledgeable person review those sentences carefully.

Other editions

At the time of release, customers of Google Workspace (formerly Google Apps) Basic, Business, and Enterprise editions had access to the grammar checking feature. Users who use the free version of Google Docs with a standard Google account can now access spell checking and grammar suggestions.

Figure D

Spell-checking and grammar suggestions are now available in Google Workspace editions, as well as in Google Docs for free Google accounts (such as those with a Gmail.com address).

More humble claims

Google’s support page (correcting the spelling and grammar of Google documents) contains a brief understanding of the limitations of machine learning: “Language comprehension models dozens of things to learn automatically about the world. Human cognitive bias due to the use of hundreds of millions of common phrases and sentences. Recognizing this is a good start and discussions are ongoing on how to handle it. Google is for everyone. We are committed to creating products that work well for us, and we are actively researching unintended bias and mitigation strategies. ”(Figure E). In short, machine learning systems can make things very wrong. There is.

Figure E

Google’s support page now gently hints at potential limitations and concerns related to machine learning.

Google continues to add features, but it’s important to keep in mind that machine-learning-trained systems can be most beneficial to the narrow areas of everyday business writing. As an example, enter the last two lines of Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb” into Google Docs. Even so. The system suggests changing the last two words from “be it” to “do it” (Figure F). This shows that grammar checking is most useful in a limited context. Conversational, fiction, or poetry writers are advised to turn off spell checking and grammar.

Figure F

Grammar suggestions are primarily related to documents that include traditional business communication. The suggestion that Google Docs’ grammar checking system changes Amanda Gorman’s poem from “be it” to “do it” is useless and useless.

What is your experience?

For my own tech-related texts, Google Docs spell checking and proofreading works well, so I don’t need to subscribe to a third-party service for these tasks. We are also fortunate to have human readers and editors who are grateful for the errors they found. If you’ve used other grammar checking services, we recommend that you try Google’s current spelling and grammar checking system to test how well it meets your current needs. Let us know which grammar checking system is best for you in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

