Someone rebuilds iOS 4 as an iPhone app from scratch – BGR





This Monday, at WWDC 2021, we saw the future of Apple’s various operating systems, including the sneak peak of iOS 15. It arrives with updates to FaceTime’s spatial audio and portrait modes, new SharePlay features for watching TV shows and movies with friends, overhauled notifications, focus, live text, and more.

The future is exciting, but taking a step back and exploring the past can be just as fun. To that end, 18-year-old developer Zane rebuilt iOS 4 as an iPhone app called OldOS. Everything you remember about the old school operating system has been recreated from scratch using the SwiftUI.

Today’s Top Deal Amazon sells genuine diamond stud earrings for less than $ 60, and reviews are off the charts.Price: $ 59.90 Available on Amazon, BGR May Receive Commissions Buy Now Available on Amazon BGR May Receive Commissions

iOS 4 was initially announced at WWDC 2010 on June 7th and was released just 14 days later. This was the first version of Apple’s mobile operating system under the iOS brand, and the first three versions were called the iPhone OS. This is an update that displays folders on the home screen, increasing the number of available apps from 180 to 2,160 and allowing multitasking. In short, iPhone users could finally switch apps by simply double-clicking the home button.

Today is the release date

Introducing OldOS iOS 4, which has been beautifully rebuilt with SwiftUI.

* Designed to be as close to pixel perfect as possible. * It works perfectly and can probably be used as a second OS. * Completely open source that everyone can learn, modify, and build. pic.twitter.com/K0JOE2fEKM

— Zane (@zzanehip) June 9, 2021

Zane clearly wants OldOS to be more than just a gimmick, claiming that the app could even be “available as a second OS.” The most important thing you can run on iOS 14. Many of these tasks can be done on OldOS, from browsing the Internet to checking photos and making notes. The only real difference is that the apps all look more than 10 years old.

Of course, OldOS isn’t iOS 4, and it lacks some features. For example, you can’t (but don’t need) actually create a folder, which is one of the decisive features of iOS 4. When you try to download the app, you will be redirected to the latest App Store. According to The Verge, there is a message that Zane wants to fix, “a serious problem with YouTube.”

If you want to go back to 2010 on this Apple-themed time machine, there’s a beta version of TestFlight available for download. Unfortunately, the TestFlight app, which OldOS has already hit, has a user limit of 10,000, so I’m out of luck for now. “The first step is to get an IPA on Github,” Zane said in a tweet Thursday morning. By the way, Zane has uploaded the entire project to Github, so if you can compile it with Xcode, you can get the app yourself without going through TestFlight.

Buy the $ 45 Ring Video Doorbell on this crazy Prime Day sale and get today’s top deal free Echo Dot! Price: $ 100, now available from $ 44.99 Amazon, BGR may receive commissions Yes Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Commissions







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos