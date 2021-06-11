Shin Megami Tensei: Law and order are outdated concepts





Shin Megami Tensei is a dark fantasy RPG known for its unconventional moral selection system, but this old tradition is rapidly dying.

Shin Megami Tensei is a long-run series of Atlas dark fantasy JRPGs. Unlike its sister franchise, Persona and SMTis are more cosmic. The story concerns the endless war between heaven and hell, which advocate eternal order and endless disorder, respectively. As a result, the player’s choice is not between traditional good and evil, but between low and chaos. This was an interesting idea in the early 90’s and helped establish SMTa as a more subtle JRPG franchise than contemporary ones such as Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest.

Unfortunately, this system isn’t old enough. SMT’s gameplay is now consistently improving with each entry, thanks to gameplay innovations such as the iconic Press Turn Battle, but Law and Chaos have been stagnant for years. Interesting dilemmas are becoming more and more rare, with many games determining player attributes by what they say rather than what they do, and an apparently happy neutral ending to participate in divine conflicts. This series will be better offered by abandoning its old moral system. And create a whole new one for future games.

The consistent problem faced by Atlas writers regarding low and chaos is that there is little good reason for players to go along with them. When designing a moral choice system, it is important that all of its options are of interest to the player. For example, given the choice between saving children from a burning building or pouring more fuel into the fire, there is evidence that most players choose the former. A study in the Journal of Games Criticism reveals that players choose the most benevolent option by default, even if other results are available.

In Shin Megami Tensei, these other consequences are consistently detrimental. The forces of law enslave humanity through theocratic fascism, and the chaotic army wants to create a social Darwinian dystopia. Neither of these is beneficial to the average person, so fans and developers of the series seem to consider Neutral Pass to be the best. These choices usually reject all supernatural influences and give humanity the opportunity to establish a unique way in the world. As a result, a neutral ending is usually the canon’s conclusion.

It’s a shame that neutral is a very boring alignment. With so many gods, spirits, and demons competing to realize their vision of the world, Shin Megami Tensei theoretically has an infinite value and belief system that players can choose instead of low and chaos. Instead, the neutral ending just repeats the tired JRPG cliché that mankind wins with the power of friendship. For a franchise with so many big ideas and horrifying scenarios, it’s quite puzzling that SMT can take a childish and simple approach to morality.

However, this is not always the case. The third game in the series, Nocturne, has abandoned all three attributes and made the character claim its own beliefs. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redax retains its traditional attributes, but adds new options: Nuances allow players to have a legitimate world that protects humanity, or the chaos that truly supports their independence. You can create a world of These were welcome efforts to inspire old gameplay, but they are exceptions, not rules. Most titles adhere to the old-fashioned way, and as a result, the text does not have the impact it should have.

It’s a shame that most SMT games end up with a soft sound, as the rest of the story is consistently fascinating, although Shin Megami Tensei IV often talked about the dangers of leaving people ignorant. This lesson was forgotten when the cast evoked competition in the old universe. The Devil Summonergames is a surprisingly nimble formula with another interesting historical setting, but lacking unique legal content. So it doesn’t make sense to consider aspects. It kills some of the mysteries by linking its Overclocked expansion game more closely with old traditions.

Shin Megami Tensei games are some of the best JRPGs you can play consistently, but the description of those games tends to be more complicated. Perhaps the popularity of this series is just in competing franchises. That’s why it’s also overshadowed by its own personal spin-off. However, with a little more story and choice, SMT may be able to compete with its rivals. The marketing of the fifth game suggests that it is inspired by Nocturne, so I hope this is a sign that Atlus will offer more interesting options to players in the near future. Atlus’ famous franchise is always to destroy the world and make it better, when such ideas are applied to morality.

