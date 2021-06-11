EA: Hacker steals 780 GB of game data, reveals Frostbite engine source code following Battlefield 2042





Electronic Arts (EA) was hacked, and these hackers stole 780 GB of game data and source code for the Frostbite Engine, known for running “FIFA”, “Battlefield,” and more. This follows the recent trailer and game launch of the company’s latest release, Battlefield 2042, which will be released this October, and fans are touting the drop.

EA Hack 2021

Electronic Arts, one of the world’s largest game publishers, has been in the industry for a long time and has been one of the most easily recognized companies in the gaming industry since the early 2000s. According to CNN Business, the hack was confirmed by the company and was revealed by the company on Thursday, June 10th, after the hacking took place on June 6th last week.

According to Vice, the incident was first confirmed by EA to Motherboard and found that a group of hackers had stolen company data and the source code for the Frostbite engine for these games. Games that use the Frostbite engine include Battlefield, FIFA, the Madden, and Need for Speed.

This means that this hack will have a big impact on EA, especially since we got the source code for the Frostbite game engine that the company uses to run the game. Obtaining the source code can have a significant impact on the game. This is because hackers can modify the source code and sell off cheats, hacks, etc.

Hacker stole 780 GB of game data, source code

(Photo: EA-Electronic Arts / Facebook)

The hack took place during the company’s release of the first-view trailer for Battlefield 2042, which impressed game fans and enthusiasts. In addition, the new franchise title and sixth installment were from EA. This recent breach can be significantly affected.

The stolen data is 780 GB worth of game data and source code, similar to last year’s hack that stole large amounts of data from other game companies. This includes hacker targets such as CAPCOM and Nintendo.

At this point, there are no details on how hackers use the source code or game data, but it’s definitely a big blow to EA, which should have been the success of Battlefield 2042.

How important is the source code?

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

The game source code connects most of the game’s processes, interactions, controls, and other elements that make the game into a game. With access to it, you can potentially change major factors, including payment schemes, storylines, and more.

This is an important factor in game development, especially in game engines, as it gives you direct control over the games affected by this breach.

