Above: TikToks Bee experts say the backlash against women is not justified





Opinion: Beekeeping has become very popular in recent years, and a new world of beekeeping influencers has recently appeared on TikTok. But it’s not without drama.

Erica Thompson, a bee woman from Texas Beeworks, posted a video on TikTok to rescue bee colonies from strange locations such as trucks, toilets, and umbrellas, and gained 6.4 million followers. Thompson is relieved by the colony video, often undressed, loosens his hair and handles the bees with his bare hands.

But lately, her video has been backed by other beekeepers and has been fueled by the media. She is said to be practicing dangerous beekeeping, but as she claims in each video, she doesn’t actually save the bees.

This backlash is exaggerated for researchers of bee behavior at the University of Sydney. Thompson is clearly a talented beekeeper, educating the general public about bees in a unique way on social media. She shows that TikTok has the potential to bring interesting biology to the public and does everything without injury.

Read more: * Nadia Lim: The simple reason that bees are important to all of us * See the bee-covered Angelina Jolie: The story behind this astonishing photo * TikTok Beekeepers Unravel the Sticky Drama * Rise of Beekeeping: A swarm of kiwis picked up after lockdown

double standard

Thompson has been accused of washing bees when he claims that bee behavior is more bee-friendly than it really is.

This may be natural, but Thompson is neither the first nor the last to piggyback on a popular message to boost her business.

The Bee Hotel is a great example of washing bees. These hives can be purchased at many major stores, including Bunnings, but most native bees nest on the ground, and bee hotels increase even transmission of the disease without seasonal cleaning. May cause you to.

Unsplash

Beekeeping has become very popular in recent years, and a new world of beekeeping influencers has recently appeared on TikTok. However, it is not without drama (file photo).

Yes, the Erika Thompsons video does not show many of the occasional beekeeping accidents. But if she wants to send a positive message about bees and increase followers and business opportunities, she’s unlikely to show a stung video.

As researcher and beekeeper Luis Bartlett pointed out on Twitter, the attack on Thompson seems to be based on misogyny, and some even read it as enviable.

In fact, a 2018 survey found that women are more likely to receive negative comments on YouTube, so it’s not sad to see women behind the controversial video.

But why is she not stabbed?

Bees are the leading cause of toxic animal hospitalization in Australia. So it’s shocking and impressive to see someone scooping a bee with their bare hands.

She isn’t the only one doing what some people think is unsafe, and other TikTok users have shown that they aren’t wearing similar gloves.

I wouldn’t recommend this to anyone who isn’t a beekeeper, but bees are beautiful and obedient creatures. And that bright Thompson knows how to interact with bees and how to prevent them from being stung.

To avoid being stung, Thompson treats bees gently and may have carefully chosen which bees to shoot based on the attack power of the colony.

Beekeepers look for specific subspecies of honeybees, such as the Italian subspecies Apis mellifera liguistica, which is popular due to its inherent mild nature, as colonies can be selectively bred to reduce aggression.

If the colony is agitated or aggressive in nature, it is more likely to be stung. If you can smell bananas around the bees, you may smell the alarm pheromones of the bees. Even the weather affects the mood of bees. If the weather is nice, the bees will be fine.

Beekeepers often use smokers to calm bees before they come into contact with them. Scroll through Thompsons’ TikTok feed and you’ll see in some videos she’s wearing beekeeping protective gear and has a smoker.

It’s possible that the bees are actually stinging Thompson, but Thompson doesn’t care.

The reaction when bitten by a bee is different for each person. Some people have a severe reaction and the anaphylactic reaction can be fatal, while others have little reaction.

Save the bees

Thompson demonstrates his skills as a fascinating educator on honeybee health and biology, includes interesting facts about honeybees in videos, and explains honeybee behavior.

Her videos often end with the message “Save the bees,” but the focus on bees loses the importance of native bees.

In North America, many native bees, such as the rusty patched bumblebee, face a serious threat.

Bees, on the other hand, are thought to be native to Africa or Asia, and to Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Nevertheless, the number of North American bee colonies is increasing.

Conservation is not as simple as preserving or concentrating a single species.

Preserving naturalized plants rather than native species can unknowingly intensify competition for resources and prevent native species from competing.

How can I save the bees?

Beekeeping is booming in New Zealand and Australia. For example, in Queensland, the number of hobby beekeepers has doubled in the last five years.

Thompson makes it easy to move a herd of bees, but you shouldn’t try to move them yourself without sufficient training.

Flocking bees rarely sting and usually move in a few hours. However, if you are worried, ask a professional beekeeper to get rid of it.

But you don’t have to be a beekeeper to save the bees. Simply planting flowers in the garden can reduce the use of pesticides.

You can also go outside to learn about native bees and participate in citizen science.

Caitlyn Forster is a PhD in Department of Life Sciences, University of Sydney. Eliza Middleton is a laboratory manager at the University of Sydney, Department of Life Sciences.

This article was originally published in The Conversation. Please read the original article.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos