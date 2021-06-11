Facebook Pay introduces QR code for in-app payment via messenger





Facebook said last month that it was considering an option to add a QR code similar to Venmo or Paypal to its Messenger app. As of Friday, June 11th, the social media giant confirmed that it had already released an update to US-based users, including a simple transfer via QR code scanning.

Even if the two are not friends on the platform, they can make transactions between individuals via Facebook Pay.

Facebook adds QR code to Messenger

(Photo: Markus Winkler from Unsplash) Facebook Messenger update adds QR code payment for money transfers.

The latest update to social media networking tools has made it easier for users to send money, according to a report by Slashgear on Thursday, June 10. The QR code added to the platform is similar to what you can do with a payment app like Venmo.

To access this feature, go to Messenger Settings and look for the section named Facebook Pay. You can easily access it by clicking the profile icon at the top left of the screen.

You will then see a custom QR code similar to the one you used earlier. The only difference this time is the profile icon located in the middle of the code.

In addition, the format “https://m.me/pay/UserName” is displayed. That’s your Facebook Pay UR. If you want to start a deal with someone else, just copy and send it.

At this time, social media companies say this feature is only accessible to US-based users of the Messenger app. In addition, there are no additional charges for this payment, which guarantees a quick transaction when making a transfer.

According to Facebook, this code works across any US Messenger user and does not require a separate payment app or contact input or upload process to get started.

How do I qualify to use a feature?

To use QR code payment with Messenger, certain conditions must be met. First, you must be at least 18 years old, in addition to having a Mastercard or Visa debit card, a government-issued card, a Paypal account, or a prepaid card. In addition, the currency must be set to US $.

Now that you have set the conditions, you can enter the desired PIN code according to your choice. It’s great to add this to protect future payments. Remember that you can access the QR code in the Facebook Pay section of the desktop version of the app. Techcrunch reported on Friday, June 11th.

Facebook first incorporated this feature in 2019 when it decided to add features such as stars, donations, and e-commerce, to name a few. Long ago, the app didn’t have digital payments. QR codes like Venmo will be useful to all users who are not using Paypal or other similar apps.

In the future, Facebook may invest more in Novi. Novi is the company’s own cryptocurrency wallet that allows you to make payments for your convenience.

This new feature also includes other updates to the Messenger app, such as Quick Reply. The social networking platform also includes Olivia Rodrigo-themed chat, F9 movie promotion, and World Oceans Day-focused themes.

