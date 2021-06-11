Facebook Messenger update makes sending money easier





Facebook is primarily a social networking platform, but it’s not surprising to anyone these days that it has grown far beyond its narrow definition. This tech giant is reaching out to everything related to social, such as virtual reality and money. Beyond the usual causes of product advertising and product purchases on Facebook, the company has transformed its Messenger platform into its own P2P money transfer service.

Of course, with the most popular platforms like PayPal and Venmo, there’s no shortage of platforms that allow you to send and receive money over the Internet. However, not everyone has an account on these platforms, and it’s likely that they have a Facebook account, or Messenger account. This is almost the same as Facebook’s claim to Messenger’s new payment system. It’s readily available to anyone with a Facebook account in the United States.

However, it is not as fast as possible because the transfer and the person making the transfer must already be friends on the network. Unlike PayPal, which only needs to know the recipient’s email address, this system is cumbersome for one-time payments and ad hoc payments. That’s exactly the hurdle Facebook is removing with the latest system updates.

Facebook Pay users in Messenger can now simply go to the app’s settings to get a personal payment link or QR code and distribute it to anyone who wants to send money. The latter is especially useful for users who have never sent a message, let alone add it to their friends list. However, this feature is still only available in the US and, of course, you need to install the Messenger app.

This update brings a new theme to Messenger as well as Instagram, at least if you’re linking both. Messenger now allows you to reply directly while viewing an image, so you don’t have to go back to the conversation and long-tap the image.

