As Covid deepens inequality, some wonder if technology can close the gap.





The side of the AI ​​robot with particle foam.

Yuichiro Chino | Moment | Getty Images

The global pandemic exacerbated existing inequality around the world and raised questions about whether technology could help level competitiveness.

As a major hub for cutting-edge technology and innovation, Asia faces the same debate. Does Technology Help Everyone?

Developing countries are more vulnerable to the access inequality that exists in technologies such as artificial intelligence, according to Kay Firth-Butterfield, head of AI and machine learning at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In a special episode on CNBC’s The Edge, she told Rosanna Lockwood:

AI can really be used in any area where you need to make progress as a human being. Whether it’s about climate change, health care, or education.

“Training a model requires data, and that data needs to be unbiased,” she said, adding that developers need to come from the same emerging economies. ..

“There is also the problem that so many people do not have the internet and cannot access AI tools. Therefore, these developing countries are prejudiced because they do not have access to AI. And its benefits, “she added. ..

AI bias removal

Despite its immense potential, AI faces some challenges. It has been widely criticized for perpetuating inequality due to its inherent bias.

For example, Firth-Butterfield pointed out that most of the developers who write programs are men, which means that women are undervalued.

“Many people training algorithms tend to be male and their backgrounds tend to be less diverse, which means they bring a lack of diversity in algorithm training.” She added. The input data may contain past biases of the creator of the data.

What’s more, AI’s facial recognition software doesn’t recognize a particular race, so you can run into discrimination.

“For example, we found that African facial recognition results were very poor. Using AI to develop loans, or using AI to assist, the results are non-existent. It turns out that the results have always been bad. The judge decides to apply for bail, “Firth Butterfield pointed out.

“That’s why we need to work on improving it, and one way to do that is to make sure that there are actually diverse teams around the developers.”

Improving the status of women in technology

Pandemics are also exacerbating inequality such as gender and racial issues throughout Asia.

Celine Le Cotoneck, Bank of Singapore’s Chief Data and Innovation Officer, said Covid-19 reveals significant inequality in a variety of businesses, including impeding women’s progress in society. Pointed out that.

“Everyone had to work from home. The children were out of school. The main caretakers of the children were women. They were actually in their careers and activities. It’s a step back, “said Kotonek.

“I think it’s hindering the actual progress that society is making,” she added.

The Bank of Singapore recently participated in the SG Women in Tech initiative, a government-led initiative aimed at encouraging women to think about the future in technology across Singapore.

“We promised that about 30% of new graduate hires would be women. The second initiative is women’s empowerment,” said Cotonnec.

“There we run a workshop on women’s empowerment in technology. It’s a workshop to help them say: An organization,” she elaborated.

Government efforts

As part of its efforts to promote the benefits of AI and technology, the World Economic Forum has launched the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center in more than 12 countries. The goal is to work with governments and businesses to mitigate risk and test frameworks for managing technology.

I would say that the government needs to develop some national AI strategies and implement them urgently.

“AI can actually be used in any area where human progress needs to be made. AI can be used in all areas of climate change, medical care, education, etc. Therefore, we maximize these benefits. I want to keep it alive, “says WEF’s Firth-Butterfield.

“I think the government needs to develop some national AI strategies and do it urgently. Not many in developed countries. [and] “Obviously, tech companies have a role to play. They aren’t spending money the way they can or should.”

She cited India and Singapore as examples of countries working on the development of national AI strategies. Such a blueprint allows businesses to see what the government is trying to do in this area, she said.

“Singapore is really on the road. They have worked with us on their models, the governance framework of AI, and how companies deploy AI and think about ethical challenges. “Firth-Butterfield said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

