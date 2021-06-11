Microsoft announces Windows 11 boot sound prior to June 24 operating system boot event





Microsoft has released a teaser video of Windows 11 startup sound, creating a “slow-fi” version of an audio clip that has been edited to be 4,000% slower than the regular version. This was seen by some users when they made fun of the general public before Microsoft launched its operating system showcase and first launch prior to the June 24th event.

(Photo: Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images) A ​​view of the new Microsoft Surface Laptop following Microsoft’s launch event in New York City on May 2, 2017. The Windows 10 S operating system is for the education market and is Microsoft’s answer to Google’s Chrome OS.

Introduced in 1985, Windows is one of the flagship computers and much talk about the world’s most selected operating system. Microsoft’s Windows outperforms Apple’s macOS, Google’s Chrome OS, and Ubuntu’s Linux, and still has the largest user base in the world. Now it’s no wonder that Microsoft’s favorite computer operating system is teased.

Microsoft’s latest technology was last released in 2015 with Windows 10 and has been distributed, distributed, and commonly used for six years. Currently, the company is aiming to debut its next-generation operating system on June 24th.

Microsoft announces Windows 11 startup sound

(Photo: PIXTA / PhotoMIX-Company) Microsoft Windows 10 X abolished

On Thursday, June 10, Microsoft released a teaser video of “Windows startup sound” through its official YouTube channel, but did not disclose the OS version. Most speculation is that this is Windows 11 (unconfirmed), not the startup sound of Microsoft’s past operating systems.

Earlier versions of the sound were mandatory melody to play on most PCs, provided they were connected to external speakers for desktops and internal speakers for laptops. In addition, older versions, unlike the current version, have a more forced startup sound and cannot be changed.

In Windows 10, there is a way to change the default iconic Windows startup sound from your computer settings, whatever the user wants or wants. However, this sound is almost untouched and hasn’t changed, making it an iconic sound every time you start or restart your computer.

Microsoft Windows 11 Release Date: How to Watch

(Photo: Windows via Microsoft)

Microsoft’s Windows 11 showcase on June 24th will remain online for events, especially as COVID-19 restrictions have been observed and large numbers of events have not yet been allowed to be held. Users can also visit Microsoft’s website. This website already has placeholders for the upcoming event next Thursday.

Alternatively, there will be a live showcase of the event on Microsoft’s YouTube channel.

By Isaiah Richard

