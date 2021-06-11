The new Pokemon TCG extension has an amazing Eevee Easter egg





The Pokemon Company today announced a new expansion of the Pokemon card game, “Evolving Skies.” This set is a combination of three different Japanese sets, including “Eevee Heroes”. Eevee and its evolution play a major role in this new set, so Pokemon seems to have decided to have a little fun when thinking of the name. Game designer @Meeaboo revealed on Twitter that the official abbreviation for this extension is EVS, which of course is pronounced “Eevee.” This is a small Easter egg that many fans haven’t picked up, but it shows how much thought the title has.

Tweets from @Meeaboo are embedded below.

I had a lot of fun naming this set. The abbreviation of the set is EVS (Eevee!) Https://t.co/12HK95B7El

— Mia Godzilla Fuzif ️‍🌈 (@Meeaboo) June 10, 2021

It’s always interesting to get a glimpse of how decisions are made when localizing Pokemon cards. Much effort and effort has been put into every aspect of the TCG, and subtle nuances can be overlooked. The name Evolving Skies is likely to be one such example, and it’s great to know how this name was chosen.

The new expansion should be exciting for fans! Evolving Skies has a total of over 200 cards, and the dragon-type cards that were missing in the last few expansions are back. Not surprisingly, this set includes all eight of Eevee’s current evolutions found in both V and VMAX variations. It is a set of 18 Pokemon V cards and 15 Pokemon VMAX cards, for a total of 15 cards. The set will be released at the end of August.

It’s not surprising to see the many excitement surrounding the evolving sky, as Eevee and its evolutions have proven to be part of the most popular Pokemon in franchise history. Of course, the popularity of Pokemon card games has risen significantly over the past year, making it a little harder to get products! The Pokemon Company has been working to keep up with rising demand, so a new set has been released. I hope Eevee fans will not have a hard time when it happens.

Did you catch this Eevee Easter egg when Evolving Skies was announced? Are you excited about the new Pokemon set? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and talk about the whole game!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos