Android 12 Beta 2 Update





Posted by: Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering

Just a few weeks ago, Google I / O released the first beta version of Android 12. It focuses on new user-adaptive UIs, improved performance, privacy and security. For developers, Android 12 provides a great tool for building fun experiences for people on mobile phones, laptops, tablets, wearables, TVs and cars.

Today, we are releasing a second beta version of Android 12 that you can try. Beta 2 adds new privacy features, such as the Privacy Dashboard, and continues to work on improving the release.

Android 12 has a lot of end-to-end for developers, from redesigned UI and app widgets to rich tactile sensations, improved video and image quality, and privacy features such as approximate location. To easily see the relevant Google I / O sessions, see Android 12 in Google I / O later in this post.

Get Beta 2 today on your Pixel device by registering here for an OTA update. If you previously enrolled in Beta 1, you will automatically get today’s updates. You can also get Android 12 Beta 2 on some devices from some device manufacturer partners such as Sharp. For more information, please visit android.com/beta.

Visit the Android 12 developer site for more information on how to get started.

What’s new in Beta 2?

Beta 2 includes some new privacy features described in Google I / O and various feature updates to improve functionality, stability, and performance. Here are some highlights.

Privacy Dashboard-We’ve added a privacy dashboard to make it easier for users to see the data that your app is accessing. The dashboard provides a simple and clear timeline view of all recent app access to your microphone, camera, and location. Users can also request details about why the app accessed sensitive data. Developers can provide this information in their activities by handling the new system intent ACTION_VIEW_PERMISSION_USAGE_FOR_PERIOD. We encourage your app to take advantage of this intent to proactively understand access within a specific time period. We recommend that you use the Data Audit API to track these accesses in your code or in third-party libraries. Click here for details.

Privacy dashboard and location access timeline.

Microphone and Camera Indicators-Added an indicator to the status bar to let the user know that the app is using the device’s camera or microphone. Users can go to Quick Settings to see which apps are accessing camera and microphone data and manage permissions if needed. If you’re a developer, it’s a good idea to check your app’s microphone and camera usage and remove anything you don’t expect. Click here for details.

Microphone and Camera Switching-Added a quick setting switch to supported devices to allow users to easily disable access to the app’s microphone and camera. When toggled off, apps that access these sensors receive an empty camera and audio feed, and the system takes action to notify the user to enable access to use the app’s features. Developers can use the new API SensorPrivacyManager to see if their device supports toggles. Microphone and camera controls apply to all apps, regardless of platform target. Click here for details.

Clipboard Read Notification-To increase user transparency when the app is reading from the clipboard, Android 12 now displays a toast at the bottom of the screen each time the app calls getPrimaryClip (). .. Android does not display toast if the clipboard is copied from the same app. We recommend that you minimize the reading of your app from the clipboard and access the clipboard only when the user expects it. Click here for details.

More Intuitive Connection Experience-Introducing a simpler and more intuitive connection experience across the status bar, quick settings, and settings to help users better understand and manage their network connections. The new Internet panel allows users to switch Internet providers to more easily troubleshoot network connectivity issues. Please let us know what you think.

New internet control with quick settings.

For more information on all the new features in Android 12, please visit the Android 12 developer site.

Android 12 on Google I / O

At Google I / O, we talked about the latest Android development tools from Android 12, new form factors such as Wear and foldable, and new Android features for developers such as Google Play. Here are three things you need to know about Android 12 on Google I / O:

# 1 New UI for Android-Android 12 brings the biggest design changes in Android history. Under a single design language called Material You, we’ve rethought the entire experience, from color to shape, light and movement, making Android 12 more expressive, dynamic and personal.

# 2 Performance-Android 12 has invested heavily in performance, from basic system performance and battery life to foreground service changes, media quality and performance, and new tools for optimizing apps. It was.

# 3 Privacy and Security-Android 12 continues to increase user transparency and control while keeping devices and data safe.

For an overview of Android 12 for developers, see this year’s talk about what’s new in Android. Also, for an overview of where to test your app for compatibility, see Top 12 Tips for Preparing for Android 12. Here is a complete list of Android content on Google I / O.

App compatibility

With an increasing number of early adopter users and developers getting Android 12 Beta on Pixel and other devices, it’s time to make sure your app is ready.

To test app compatibility, install the published version on a device or emulator running Android 12 Beta from Google Play or other sources. It handles all the flow of your app and monitors for functional or UI issues. Check the behavior changes and focus on your testing. We don’t need to change the targetSdkVersion of the app at this time, so once you’ve resolved the issue, please publish the update for Android 12 Beta users as soon as possible.

In Beta 2, Android 12 is approaching platform stability in August 2021. From then on, the system behavior, SDK / NDK API, and non-SDK list for your app will be finalized. At that point, you need to complete the final compatibility test and release a fully compatible version of your app, SDK, or library. Learn more about the developer timeline.

Get started with Android 12!

Today’s beta release includes everything you need to try out the latest Android 12 features, test your app, and provide feedback. Simply register for a supported Pixel device and you’ll get updates wirelessly. To start development, set up the Android 12 SDK.

Android 12 Beta 2 is also available on some devices from major device manufacturer partners. To see the complete list of partners participating in Android 12 Beta, please visit android.com/beta. For more extensive testing, you can try Android 12 Beta with an Android GSI image. If you don’t have a device, you can test it with the Android Emulator.

Beta 2 is also available on Android TV, so you can check out the latest TV features and test your app with the all-new Google TV experience. Try it with the ADT-3 development kit. Click here for details.

For more information on Android 12 Beta, please visit the Android 12 developer site.

