Burlingtons CarNow helps dealers steer to technology





Andy Park launched CarNow after its former startup, the mobile app Wikets, was shut down in 2013. Park said there was a need for better innovation and software in the automotive industry. When the company started, it was common to visit the dealer’s website and fill out a form so that a salesperson could call you by phone. That’s not the way consumers wanted it, Park says. I used to constantly exchange text messages and chat with family and friends on Whatsapp, Messenger and Snapchat.

However, buying a car can be a complex process, with many options, price comparisons, and financing scenarios. And Park observes that there is a natural tension involved. Consumers do not always trust the dealer, and the dealer provides a lot of information to the consumer before actually entering the dealer. I didn’t want to.

Prior to the pandemic, fast-growing players such as Carvana and Vroom digitized the car purchasing process and delivered vehicles directly to people’s driveways. (Tesla runs its own dealer, the price is fixed and there is no room for bargaining, but it does the same.) But last year, a national lockdown put dealers in the sales process. Focused on integrating technology, said auto dealers and CarNow investors. No longer messing around with different solutions and software, says Frey, a former AutoNation executive. It was either we did this or we couldn’t survive. Automakers also relied on affiliated dealers to ultimately support digitalization, Park said.

CarNow offers a variety of software products integrated into the dealer’s website to perform live chat, share videos of specific vehicles, offer pricing and funding options, book test rides, and more. Useful. CarNow also has a team of agents who can respond to buyer inquiries when the store is closed or when the sales staff is busy. During the early months of the March, April, and May pandemics last year, when CarNows’ own team was thinking about remote control methods, the company called from a dealer who wanted to get it up and running as soon as possible. Was also supported, Park says. You need to run 500 dealers in a month. The company currently employs 170 people, spans the United States, has offices in Massachusetts and the Atlanta region, and has many of its sales force.

Bill Feinstein, general manager of Planet Honda, a New Jersey distributor, said the use of CarNow software has been a huge success online as customers are shifting their primary means of communication from email to text messages. It states that it occupies a part. Feinstein says you can turn blind shoppers who don’t know who is visiting your website into prospects.

However, while customers may want to use their cell phones or computers to inspect the vehicle and understand pricing and financing, Feinstein still wants to trade primarily directly. He says they want to drive a car and get the exact model, options, and features they want. Most customers come to the store hoping to buy a particular car and get something different with all-wheel drive or sunroofs.

However, former AutoNation executive Frey said dealers are rapidly becoming warehouses and distribution centers and are no longer the business of their destination. During the pandemic, many dealers were very accustomed to carrying out transactions and carrying vehicles to consumers on the lawn, which provides touchless courier services. They realized that it could be monetized on a large scale. Consumers like the option, and Frey doesn’t anticipate the dealer’s death, but said they are in the midst of a major transformation.

According to the National Automobile Dealers Association, US car sales in 2020 fell by nearly 15% compared to 2019, but sales in 2021 appear to be recovering. Many dealers are forced to focus on used cars due to lack of new car inventories. And there is fierce competition for new cars, Park says. CarNow has competitors such as PERQ, DealerSocket, and elead, but neither is bad for startups that sell their software to help dealers sell more cars faster and at the same time reduce costs. ..

Later this month, CarNow will announce a new injection of $ 30 million in venture capital. So far, it has raised $ 24 million from companies such as Gutbrain Ventures and Battery Ventures.

Park admits that Massachusetts is not a major hub for the automotive industry, but created CarGurus, a car shopping site launched in 2017, which now has a market capitalization of $ 3 billion. .. CarNow may be on the same path.

You can contact Scott Kirsner at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.

