Singaporean company investigating illegal mask manufacturing and repackaging, Health News & Top Stories





Singapore-The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (June 11th) that a local company was under investigation for manufacturing surgical masks here without a license.

This is the first time a company has been suspected of doing so.

Manufacturing was observed at the Vision Empire International facility in Ubi Crescent in an unsanitary, temporary environment. The mask was placed in a carton box and left outdoors.

A total of 33 cartons containing approximately 2,500 masks were confiscated.

Under the Health Products Act, companies are required to obtain a license from HSA to manufacture surgical masks.

Vision Empire International is also suspected of importing surgical masks from abroad and then repackaging, rebranding and reselling them without a license.

Both manufactured and repackaged masks were sold under the Vision Empire Healthcare brand.

Preliminary research showed that masks were sold on local e-commerce platforms for $ 10 to $ 22 per box of 50 masks.

Consumers who make a purchase are advised to discontinue use immediately, HSA said.

Both manufactured and repackaged masks were sold under the Vision Empire Healthcare brand.Photo: Health Sciences Authority

He added that these lists have been removed with the help of the platform administrator and Vision Empire International has been instructed to recall the product. Investigations are underway, officials said.

Surgical mask manufacturers and repackers are licensed by HSA to ensure quality and safety for use.

It was observed that the production was unsanitary and carried out in a temporary environment, and the manufactured mask was placed in a carton box and left outdoors. PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

Manufacturing was observed at the Vision Empire International facility in Ubi Crescent in an unhygienic and ad hoc environment.Photo: Health Sciences Authority

Authorities said in its release that surgical masks from unlicensed facilities have not been confirmed to meet quality, filtration capacity, and breathability standards.

“Substandard masks may not provide the wearer with the desired level of protection,” he added, adding that masks manufactured, repackaged, and / or stored in unsanitary conditions can be contaminated. It pointed out.

“Wearing such a mask may increase the risk of users developing skin irritation, respiratory symptoms, or infections,” HSA said.

We will take strong enforcement measures against those who illegally manufacture and / or supply masks.

Anyone who does this may be prosecuted and convicted of imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to $ 50,000, or both.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos