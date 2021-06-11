Improved search to protect people from harassment





Over the last 20 years, we’ve built Google Search and have continued to improve our ability to deliver the highest quality results for the billions of queries we see every day. Search is constantly updated, and Google’s core principles guide all improvements to make it work better for you. One area that we want to shed more light on is how to balance maximizing access to information with the responsibility to protect people from online harassment.

The ranking system is designed to display high quality results for as many queries as possible, but some types of queries are vulnerable to malicious actors and require special solutions. One such example is a website that employs exploitative removal techniques. These are sites that require payment to remove content, and since 2018 we have introduced a policy that allows users to request that pages containing their information be removed from search results.

In addition to preventing these pages from appearing in Google Search, we also used these deletions as a demotion signal in our search to prevent these abusive sites from lowering their search results. .. This solution is industry-leading and effective in helping victims of harassment from these sites.

However, it turns out that there are unusual cases of repeated harassment. The New York Times highlighted one such case and shed light on some of the limitations of our approach.

To help those dealing with unusual cases of recurring harassment, they were implementing improved approaches to further protect known victims. Currently, when someone requests removal from a looting site, ranking protection is automatically applied to prevent content from other similar low-quality sites from appearing in search results for people’s names. I will. We were also considering expanding these protections as part of ongoing work in this area.

This change was inspired by a similar approach taken to victims of unconsensual and explicit content, commonly known as revenge pornography. There is no perfect solution, but our assessment shows that these changes significantly improve the quality of the results.

Over the years of building searches, our approach has been consistent, with examples of queries that aren’t doing the best job of providing high quality results, and how to improve the algorithm. looking for. In this way, you don’t modify individual queries. This is often a sign of a class problem affecting different queries. Our ability to deal with problems continues to lead the industry, deploying advanced technologies, tools and quality signals over the last 20 years to improve our search capabilities on a daily basis.

Search is by no means a resolved issue. As the web and the world change, we are constantly facing new challenges. We listened to the feedback and worked hard to find ways to improve the quality of the results.

