A new era of innovation: Aigraft pushes the other side of cannabis technology.





Remember the old days? Instead of buying a device and using it until it doesn’t work, why not throw it away when a better version is released? Unbox the latest gadgets? Soon, a better, cheaper version will provoke you from the store window, or perhaps a digital ad will follow you on the web.

The world of technology is moving pretty fast. We have become accustomed to the annual upgrade. Every year, phones with better cameras, clearer screens, faster connections, and faster chips are introduced. The same is true for TVs, cars and fitness equipment.

However, there seems to be one area where the rule does not apply. And that’s unlikely: the world of cannabis.

An industry with such cultural fame may expect to be full of rule violators inventing quirky, sexy and cool techniques (when they aren’t anointing their beards). The reality was disappointingly different.

Since legalization, this technology does not go far beyond the nicotine vaporization system that already existed. This means mass-produced, off-the-shelf pods. It’s a sleek looking pen (basically just a battery) and you don’t have much control over your experience.

There are many reasons for this, but we’ll talk about that later. But first good news. The dry spell of cannabis technology was decisively defeated by Brock’s new (like) kid and tore the neighborhood with a brand new system, Airgraft.

The Airgraft team is a cannabis outsider and is a newcomer to the industry from the world of healthcare and consumer technology. They gave the prospect that the cannabis industry was ripe for catastrophic destruction. However, they soon realized that realizing the vision was a serious challenge.

There are two reasons why cannabis innovation is relatively low. A retail model that imposes complex regulations and multiple markups (extracts, pods, battery technology). Brands had to cut costs to survive.

In 2019, things got even more tricky. You may remember the e-cigarette scandal when a health problem of considerable concern arises associated with a very small number of cannabis vaporized products. Investigations ultimately revealed that the cause was a villain selling fraudulent oil in contaminated cartridges. The problem was limited, but the damage was industry-wide. Legitimate operators were caught up in the storm that followed, with large companies, including Apple, shutting all vaporized products off the platform.

This poses a rather tough challenge to Airgraft. Their ambition was to improve the vaporizing experience end-to-end, from product to service to price. And if you didn’t have the ability to link your designed device to a native app-based experience, you had to do that.

They first saw the pod. A typical off-the-shelf technique heats the extract and burns some of the oil. This produces harmful by-products. It also means that up to 30% of the extract is trapped in the pod by a filter. This means that manufacturers need to put it there to reduce the waste caused by nasty burns.

As Airgraft CEO and Founder Mladen Barbaric said, the industry is still in the early stages of development when it comes to enriching vaporization technology. There is no vaporizer that actually vaporizes cannabis oil. The Airgraft team focused on science and created devices that worked as expected.

This is where the Airgraft team’s background in medical technology came into play. They redesigned the pods from scratch using FDA-approved cooked food-safe materials.

This is the really smart part. One of the reasons the cannabis vaporization experience can be a little sucked is that the size of the particles produced when the oil is heated is not optimal for the actual absorption. We went completely into physics and particle dynamics and designed a heating profile for all oils to address this issue.

The resulting Airgraft 2.0 system provides an experience that is unmatched by any other pocket vaporizer. And a milder process not only means that these harmful compounds are not produced, but you can enjoy up to 30% more extract per gram.

But if no one can afford it, it doesn’t make sense to have great technology. Airgraft has decided to create a system that truly democratizes cannabis consumption. They wanted the world’s most premium experience to be accessible to everyday casual users, as well as novice weekend shoppers to burn money.

The main reason that e-cigarettes are generally more costly is that oil and pods are always sold together. This maximizes markup, so users pay about twice the retail price. So Airgraft hacked the system. Their simple innovation was to separate oil from technology by providing pods to growers for free. Only oil is retailed, cutting the retail cost of a typical pod in half.

So far, it’s very good for cannabis producers and clinics, but all the amazing medical grade technology in the pods has to be paid in some way. That’s where Airgraft 2.0 gets even smarter. Comes with a membership program. Airgraft users pay $ 10 per month to access unlimited pods. Even taking into account the cost of membership, Airgraft 2.0 members pay about the same price per gram. It’s a game changer in the industry.

But wait a minute — did you say that all cannabis brands have been locked out of the big tech platform? So how do you manage your membership program without an app?

Magic happens here.

Airgraft pods need to be smart, so they only work on member devices. The fundamental answer for Airgrafts is Magic Key. A digital chromatic code that the Airgraft pod can read directly from the screen of any device.

Yes, you read that right. The QR code on the product links to the Airgraft web application. This triggers a unique combination of colored flashes that, when the pod is placed on the screen, is written to the pod via the built-in light sensor.

Airgraft states that the Airgraft 2.0 system is just the beginning and will develop better technologies in the future to provide therapeutic agents and other life-enhancing compounds. If so, that’s good news.

Aigraft proves that need is really the mother of invention. It’s a game-changing product that brings a desktop vaporization experience to your pocket device. Perhaps more importantly, it also has a breakthrough price tag. By hacking the business model to cut the price of a typical pod in half, Airgraft has realized what seems impossible at first glance. In short, it offered a state-of-the-art vaporization system at the same price as street products.

The general public will be able to access Airgraft.com membership from July 1st for a monthly fee of $ 10. Visit Airgraft and receive a limited edition starter kit (strictly on a first-come, first-served basis) before the official July 1st launch. For more information, please visit Airgraft.com or follow the brand on Instagram.

