Elon Musk Unveils Tesla Model S Plaid – TechCrunch Japan





Tesla has finally held the long-awaited postponed “delivery event” for the ultra-fast Model S Plaid at its factory in Fremont, California. Electric vehicle companies will start delivering 25 cars on Friday night, expanding to hundreds a week next quarter and 1000 a week next quarter, CEO Elon Musk said at an event. ..

The latest iteration of the Model S wasn’t a big surprise, featuring a new battery pack design, an improved heat pump, a rotor with carbon overlap on the motor, a new drag coefficient record of 0.208, and a mask-emphasized number. Yes, probably as an assault on the up-and-coming Lucid Motors. The drag coefficient of Lucid Air, which is scheduled to go into production later this year, is 0.21.

While swinging a sledgehammer in preparation for “breaking some records,” Tesla Model S designer Franz von Holzhausen started the event and introduced Mask himself. Of dubstep.

“It’s been nine years since we delivered the first Model S, the first car produced here in Fremont. It’s been about ten years, and I think Plaid has taken it to a whole new level,” Musk said. Told the audience. Enthusiastic fan. “Some may know that our product plan has been stolen from Spaceball. We embarked on a plaid speed. So … why make this really fast car? It’s all at crazy speed. I think there’s something very important to the future of sustainable energy. It means we need to show that electric cars are the best cars. Down. Sustainable. It must be made clear that an energy car is the fastest car, the safest car, and can be the coolest car in every way. “

The 4-door electric sedan accelerates from 0 to 60 in 1.99 seconds. Musk states that he broke a two-second wall that was not possible with previous commercial vehicles. According to Musk and the company’s website, it produces 1,020 horsepower, has a top speed of 200 mph (with the right tires), and can complete a quarter mile in 9.23 seconds. The battery can run 390 miles on a single charge, but the mask added that it can run 412 miles in a dual-motor configuration (the Model S Plaid is equipped with a trimotor). The improved charging speed allows drivers to reach 187 miles in just 15 minutes.

The new Model S also comes with a new battery pack, but Musk didn’t go into the details. He spent a considerable amount of time explaining carbon sleeve rotors for motors, but claims that masks are the first electric motors for mass production due to their difficulty in removal. The end result is a motor that goes up to 20,000 RPM.

The new heat pumps that power Plaid’s HVAC system have a 30% increase in cold climate range and 50% less energy required for cabin heating and freezing conditions, resulting in little degradation in cold climates.

There are also some updates to the Model S interior, some of which have already been revealed, with a yoke handle that raises the eyebrows and draws the attention of the National Road Traffic Safety Authority, a panoramic main screen, and a ventilated front seat. And so on. The GPU is clearly at the PlayStation 5 level (TechCrunch noticed at some point during the event that someone was playing Cyberpunk 2077 on CD Projekt Red in the car).

The car software is designed to learn from the driver’s behavior and adapt to the driver’s needs, so for example, if there is a tendency to retreat from the road in a particular way, the car will geocode to that location. Eventually it will perform that action. Through the autopilot system.

“It only minimizes the amount of input required until the car reads your mind,” Musk said.

The first delivery of the vehicle from $ 129,990 took place the same week, and Musk officially announced plans to discontinue production of the Model S Plaid + by ordering the vehicle on its website in May. There was speculation that Plaid + might have fallen off the table.

Musk tweeted on Sunday as the Model S moved to Plaid speed this week. Plaid + has been cancelled. Plaid is so fast that you don’t need it.

Musk tweeted that it was similar to powering a spacecraft because of the car’s unexplained “marginal resonance.”

