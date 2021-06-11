Clark, colleagues urge Google to conduct racial equality audits





Caribbean-American Democratic Congressman Ibet D. Clark is the founder and chairman of the Parliamentary Conglomerate Working Group and recently colleague Jan Schakowsky (IL-09) and others. Eight have written to the high-tech conglomerate Alphabet Inc., the parent company of YouTube and Google, requesting an internal audit of racial fairness within the platform.

Members’ letters are Cory Booker (Democratic Party-New Jersey), Ron Wyden (Democratic Party-OR), Mark Warner (Democratic Party-VA), Edward Markey (Democratic Party-MA), Richard Blumenthal (Democratic Party-CT) We are calling for an audit of racial fairness.

Technologies like those used by Google are based on algorithmic calculations, but too often these outputs reflect programmer bias or the bias of the dataset used to train the system, Brooklyn said. Clark, the daughter of a Jamaican immigrant representing the Ninth Parliamentary District, said.

Due to these biases, excluded individuals will not be able to see search results for housing, employment, credit, education, or many important services. As a result, people of color and other underserved groups are often marginalized consistently and deprived of fair opportunities on the Alphabets and other online platforms.

Clark says that his name hides important opportunities from people, that apps designed to detect skin conditions are ineffective, or that they are properly registered with people of color. Without it, he said, a culture of alienation and priority would be created that would harm imbalances. Color community.

One of Alphabet Incs’ responsibilities is to carry out this audit, and second is to take steps to be accountable for the underlying biases of technology, a fair and innovative system that does not alienate the colored community. Is to change this harmful culture towards. Said. Megacorporations like Alphabet, Inc. will continue to take root in our society unless we begin to tackle these obvious prejudices. This is unacceptable and you must act immediately.

Schakowsky said:

The time of apology is over, she said. They even fired Dr. Timnit Gebru, a researcher working on AI bias. Their actions need to match their words.

Alphabet urged that racial equality efforts should be demonstrated across the platform and the workplace by conducting racial equality audits immediately.

Color of Change president Rashad Robinson said Google is no longer obsolete in making the structural changes needed to eradicate racism rooted in business practices and platforms.

Big Tech must ignore racial equality and face the consequences of continuing to exploit the black community and employees, he said. To properly address racial bias in technology. Alphabet, Inc. is a comprehensive race using a scrutinized framework that has been proven to produce real solutions, rather than a framework developed by compromised consultants or corporate law firms. Equality audits need to be conducted.

Substantial and long-term accountability begins with a combination of independent racial equality audits and legislative measures. Strong antitrust reforms, privacy laws, and algorithmic accountability are the greatest legislative tools to reduce Big Tech’s damage to the black community, Robinson added. At the same time, they carry out effective audits of all policies and protocols.

The Color of Change praises Clark, Shakowski, and colleagues for their efforts to curb the power of the tech industry, he continued. We look forward to continuing to work with Congress to make Big Tech accountable and ensure that the safety of the black community is a priority both online and offline.

