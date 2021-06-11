HOWEY COLUMN: Youngs Endless Frontier Act Passes Senate | Opinion





US Senator Todd Young felt it at the Republican Lincoln Supper in Koshishasco County, so he tricked the crowd into dancing stadium-style waves.

We are in front of the most motivated, most energetic and most enthusiastic group of Republicans I have visited since this COVID pandemic struck our country. Ladies and gentlemen, we are on fire. The Warsaw Times Union quoted Senator’s words.

He had reason to rejoice. Five days later, the US Senate passed the Endless Frontier Act, in which he sponsored Senate leader Chuck Schumer (68 vs. 32).

The New York Times calls this the broadest industrial policy legislation in US history, blowing off past partisanship over government support for private industry and building nearly 25 North and South American manufacturing and technological advantages. Accepted trillion dollar investment.

This is Youngs’ most important bill since joining the House of Representatives in 2011 and the Senate in 2017.

Voting takes place in and around Indiana, with tens of thousands of new Ford, Dodge and Chevrolet pickup trucks and Subaru crossovers in Fort Wayne, Hegewish, Louisville and Lafayette until a semiconductor chip is inserted. Is filling up the parking lot.

The United States accounts for only 12% of microchip production, with the remaining 88% manufactured in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Kokomo Tribune reports that a pandemic-fueled chip shortage began when consumers’ demand for more cars surged as people began to avoid public transport and buy up more computer equipment. I am.

The Endless Frontier Act establishes a new Department of Innovation within the NSF to drive research and development in 10 key technology-focused areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and advanced communications. We are proposing an extension of the Foundation (NSF). , Biotechnology, advanced energy.

According to Schumer and Young, the newly established Department of Innovation will invest 1,000 in five years to invest in basic and advanced research, commercialization, and education and training programs in the areas of technology essential to national leadership. I will receive $ 100 million.

The law also establishes a new supply chain resilience and crisis response program with a national security mission to strengthen key technology supply chains with US and global allies and partners. In addition, the bill will invest in innovation and competitiveness in US manufacturing and provide over $ 2.4 billion in funding to strengthen and expand the US manufacturing network.

Young said the bill is gaining bipartisan support. The Endless Frontier Act makes a very necessary investment in emerging technologies such as advanced manufacturing. Things like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and robotics not only help workers grow their economies, innovate and defeat the Chinese, but also help combatants win future wars. It has been found to be useful.

The Chinese Communist Party wants to economically overtake the United States and spread its authoritarian value around the world, Young continued. They do this partially by making large investments in the infinite frontier. It’s time to launch the attack. That’s why I wrote the Endless Frontier Act. My Endless Frontier Act helps Hooger supercharge our economy in the 21st century.

Inside Indiana Business, according to Connexus, employs one-third and 500,000 of the state’s gross domestic product, all directly related to advanced manufacturing such as automobiles, medical devices, aerospace and defense, all of which are semiconductors. Depends on.

It has bipartisan support in the Senate and faces a very strong prospect of passage in the House, but most of the Republican Senators for the 2024 presidential election (ie Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, Rick Scott) opposed.

It was also voted against by Mike Brown, a colleague of Youngs in Indiana. Senator Brown believes that Red Ink works faster than Red China, Senator Brown explained. Therefore, he agrees that the United States must remain competitive with science and technology innovation, but cannot remain competitive with hundreds of billions of deficit expenditures without offsetting.

Young was asked why in a zoom call with a reporter in Indiana on Wednesday. The idea for this law was born in Trump’s time, so it’s really interesting. According to Young, I worked with the Trump administration to discuss some of the provisions of the early draft. If the memo wasn’t widely distributed, it would be a surprise to those who voted against it, and they might want to vote differently for the final package. The exact reason is unknown.

Asked if he believed that President Biden would sign the bill, Young said the dialogue with the White House was limited and intermittent, and frankly added that it was very helpful. If you spend a lot of time discussing the issue, support can be weakened, especially in such a tribalized and highly political atmosphere. Primarily, this law is of interest. What wasn’t was helpful.

Young entered this stage of his career after defeating four former members of the House on his way to Congress, winning in 2016 by defeating former Senator Evan Bayh. So far, he No famous Democrat is ready to take on the challenge. For next year’s reelection.

