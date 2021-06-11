Activist investors target video game makers after cyberpunk blunder





Cyberpunk 2077

The economy of video game publishers is much like a movie studio where a blockbuster builds or destroys a company.

Optimism for Warsaw-listed CD Projekt (ticker: CDR.Poland) has been under development since 2012, ahead of the release of Cyberpunk 2077 video game featuring real Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. Reeves like Johnny Mnemonic fail more often than hits like The Matrix.

The Sony Group (SONY) has not allowed the Cyberpunk 2077 action game to be sold on the PlayStation Store because it is so buggy. Microsoft (MSFT) has issued a warning notification for the XBox version.

CD Projekt’s share price fell 38% in 2021, the third worst of the STOXX Europe 600 companies, and its share price fell nearly two-thirds from its 2020 high.

Adam Kicinski, co-CEO of CD Projekt, sought to add a cheerful mood to the game with a earnings announcement to discuss a worse-than-expected 65% drop in profits in the first quarter. He mentioned how often the game crashes and said that you can definitely observe the downward trend here. Given recent improvements and motivation, I am confident that the game will be successful in the long run.

Short sales are patrolling. Of the nine short positions large enough for Polish financial regulators to disclose, five are bets on CD Projekt.

Cyberpunk revenue, on the other hand, accounted for nearly 60% of first-quarter revenue, even excluding the PlayStation Store, which is typically the second largest market after personal computer downloads. Refused to disclose the total sales volume and average selling price of cyberpunk.

On the analyst’s phone, the company was fluttering with questions about the number of staff assigned to Cyberpunk 2077. Kitinsky said it had about 300 people. Other video game developers usually We have thousands of staff in one game. According to Kicinski, CD Projekt is in the process of actively hiring and wants to increase its workforce, especially in the Vancouver area.

Credit Suisse analysts said the stock was trading at about 29 times the expected return in 2022, giving the sector a 25% premium.

British activist investor Abri Advisors called for the resignation of Kitinsky and co-founder Marushin Iwinskinot as an easy task given that insiders own one-third of the company. ing.

Abri CEO Jeffrey Tirman told Bloomberg News that management couldn’t intentionally make so many mistakes. He said he wanted the company to publish plans on how to address its shortcomings and repair the brand. Tillman told Barron’s that he didn’t want to elaborate on his remarks.

The biggest bull is JP Morgan Chase analyst Alexei Gogolev, who has set a price target of 330 zloty ($ 90). The stock was recently traded in 169.76 zloty.

Sony is likely to bring the CP77 back to the digital store in the coming months, which he wrote in a note to clients that is a major driver of investor and gamer sentiment towards games. Sony is the platform Assuming that the CP77 will be available again at, I think the next big trigger will be the release of the next generation version, which will be released later this year.

The release of a Netflix (NFLX) TV show based on The Witcher’s video game and a new version of a medieval fantasy game could boost sales for the series in the second half of this year, he added. It was.

