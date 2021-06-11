Nokia C20 Plus with Android 11 Go Edition Launches in China





New Delhi: HMD Global, licensed to manufacture Nokia-branded smartphones, has launched the latest low-cost smartphones in China. The company has launched the Nokia C20 Plus Android Go Edition smartphone. The Nokia C20 Plus has an HD + display and a Unisoc chipset. This smartphone runs Android 11 Go Edition and receives a two-year security update. This smartphone features a sophisticated Scandinavian design and has a built-in 4950mAh battery. The Nokia C20 Plus comes in ocean blue and graphite black color options and costs Rs 699 (Rs 7,990). This smartphone is accepting pre-orders in China and will be available from June 16th. Nokia C20 Plus Specifications The Nokia C20 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD + display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a 20: 9 aspect ratio. This smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor and 3GB of RAM. The Nokia C20 Plus has 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB by adding a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 11 Go Edition and offers dual SIM support. Budget smartphones feature a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. A 5MP selfie shooter is mounted on the front. The Nokia C20 Plus has a 4950 mAh battery. HMD Global recently shared a revised Android 11 roadmap for Nokia smartphones. According to the new timeline, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 get Android 11 updates somewhere between Q1 and Q2, but Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 Pureview only get updates for Q2. The company doesn’t explain why the timeline was revised, but it’s not good for branded phones, as its standard Android OS and regular updates are key features of the smartphone lineup. looks like.

