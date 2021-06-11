Tech-for-good Contest Participates in UK Public Voting





The Amazon Longitude Explorer Prize today (June 11th) announced the launch of the People’s Choice Awards. It calls on the British people to vote for the invention of their favorite good technology devised by young people aged 11-16.

The contest, offered by Nesta Challenges, has been running since November 2020 and encourages hundreds of young creatives and inventors to develop and submit technology solutions to some of today’s biggest social problems. doing.

“These ideas have the potential to make a big difference in our world and further inspire future engineers.” Longitude Explorer Award Judge Lauren Kisser

A total of 40 finalist teams have been nominated by expert judges, and young innovators are now working with industry mentors to turn ideas into real prototypes. Competitors were tasked with developing solutions based on one of four award themes:

Long-lived technologies that support an aging population Healthier solutions that enable happier and healthier lives Environmentally friendly technologies that address pollution and climate change Make people better connected in an easy, safe and environmentally friendly way Providing more sustainable transportation with symbiotic solutions and technologies that help maintain

The final works selected are:

A device that generates energy each time the door opens A robot drug dispenser for the elderly A worm farm that consumes plastic Rainforest monitoring station An app that helps young women confront physiological poverty

Lauren Kisser, director of Amazon’s Development Center in Cambridge, and a judge at the Longitude Explorer Awards commented: “Selecting the final 40 teams of Amazon Longitude Explorer was a challenge for the judges. Now people are faced with a tougher choice to vote for what they like. From robots cleaning the ocean. From apps that make recycling easy, to microturbines that generate electricity from drains, to phone cases that disinfect hands, they show serious ingenuity and creativity. These ideas make a big difference to our world. It has the potential to further stimulate future engineers. “

From the archive: Finalists for this year’s Longitude Explorer Prize have been announced

In addition to voting for the People’s Choice Awards, the team presented the final idea and business plan to the jury in July, with the Grand Prize winner winning $ 20,000 in the school or youth group, the runner-up three teams. Earn $ 5,000. each.

“A team of 40 talented entrepreneurs worked extraordinarily hard to generate and develop great ideas in the most difficult times of last year,” said Nesta Challenges founder and founder. Managing Director Tris Dyson said.

“People’s Choice Awards voting is an opportunity for people to show their support for these exciting good innovations and the youth who have worked hard to build them,” Dyson added.

Online voting will be accepted until Friday, July 2nd. Click here to learn more about finalist innovation and vote online.

