Harry Kane and Marco Reus skins now available in the item shop





Fortnite Season 7 has finally begun, and the Harry Kane and Marco Reus skins item shop is about to be released.

This isn’t the first time a soccer player has been added to the game as Neymar was introduced to Epic Games Battle Royale in Season 5. In addition to his portrait, Epic Games also added primal forms and football-related challenges.

Neymar has been a major addition to the game, but the next German-England pair will be coming along with the in-game Euro 2020 Cup.

Fortnite Euro 2020 Couples

The Fortnite Euro 2020 Cup will begin on June 16th. Event rewards include a $ 50,000 prize pool and Winners Cup emoji and kicks. injection.

According to the rules, the event lasts two days and Round 1 is open to all qualified players. However, only the top players will advance to Round 2.

The top 1,000 players from Europe, NA East, Na West and Brazil will advance from Round 1 to Round 2, and the top 500 players from the Middle East, Asia and Oceania will advance from Round 1 to Round 2.

The top players in each region will win a $ 50,000 prize pool share at the end of Round 2. In the meantime, players who score 20 points or more will get Kick it! Spray, and those who score 10 points will get the winner cup emoji.

Check out the official Epic Games rules sheet for more information.

How to get Harry Kane and Marco Reus skins on Fortnite

Harry Kane and Marco Reus skins are available at the Fortnite item shop. Players can purchase costumes individually or as part of the Kane and Reus bundle.

Pricing is unknown at the time of writing and will be updated as soon as it is known, but both footballers will come with buckling and emotes.

The Icon series will be fully equipped with the best soccer players this summer. Two-time German Player of the Year @woodyinho has joined the team in the Icon series.

You can get Emote and his outfit from June 11th pic.twitter.com/LtzBQPODD3

Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 10, 2021 What is the release time for Fortnite's Harry Kane and Marco Reus skins?

Harry Kane and Marco Reus skins will be released on Fortnite at 01:00 BST on June 12th. This means that the costumes will be added to the item shop on June 11th at 17:00 PT and 20:00 ET.

Harry Kane comes with a Sweet Victory emote, and Reus comes with three wise monkeys.

Both will participate in the soccer strip of the official Euro 2020 tournament national team.

