Take a closer look at the entire brand lineup





The 2021 OnePlus lineup has four phones with the Nord CE 5G as the latest participant. This is the slimmest and budget-friendly option of the year, starting at Rs 22,999. If you’re on the market for OnePlus devices, or want to upgrade, the OnePlus options can be confusing. Take a closer look at all four phones and emphasize which one is the right choice for your budget and needs.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Prices in India: From 22,999 rupees

Consider: Those who buy their first “expensive” smartphone, those who want all the features without breaking the bank

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the most affordable device in the brand, starting with Rs 22,999 with a basic 6GB RAM + 128GB option. However, if you need more RAM or storage, you will need to create an additional shell. The 8GB RAM + 128GB version is priced at Rs 24,999, the starting price for the Nord last year. The best 12GB RAM + 256GB version costs 27,999 rupees. If you want to compare, the price of the most expensive variant of the original Nord is Rs 29,999. However, the phone isn’t listed on Amazon India or is listed as out of stock on the original OnePlus website.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is being marketed to young viewers who buy a slightly more expensive smartphone for the first time and need all the latest features, without spending more than Rs 30,000, with pricing and promotional videos for launch events. ..

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features basic 6GB RAM + 128GB optional Rs 22,999

The Nord has all the features you need for a midrange device. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full HD + resolution and a large 90Hz refresh rate. The thickness is 7.9 mm, which is quite slim, and the color variations are three colors, Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray, and it looks stylish. The brand has revived a headphone jack that wasn’t available on the previous OnePlus Nord.

It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and has a triple camera on the back with a 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP monochrome camera. The front camera is 16MP. OnePlus also increases the cell phone battery size to 4500 mAh with a fast charge of 30 W, charging 70% in just 30 minutes.

Phone Sports has an in-display fingerprint sensor that runs Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11. In addition, OnePlus provides phones with a 2-year warranty update and a 3-year security update.



One Plus 9R

Prices in India: From 39,999 rupees

Consider: Those who want a OnePlus device but don’t want to pay the 9, 9 Pro premium

The starting price for the OnePlus 9R is Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version, while the price for the 12GB RAM + 256GB version is Rs 43,999. The OnePlus 9R is aimed at people who are comfortable spending more than Rs 40,000 on their OnePlus smartphones, but don’t want to push their budget beyond this range.

Those who want to tune their device for gaming can also opt for this phone, given its features such as the high-touch sample rate of 240 Hz and 120 Hz refresh rates on the display.

The phone features a 6.55-inch flexible OLED panel with full HD + resolution, and the higher the refresh rate, the smoother the gaming experience. It has a Snapdragon 870 processor, which is a capable processor. It also comes with a 4500 mAh battery, but supports 65W fast charging. The phone also has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and excellent tactile feedback.

The OnePlus 9R has a quad camera on the back and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

The OnePlus 9R camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The front camera is 16MP. Please note that the camera settings are the same as the OnePlus 8T after 2020.

OnePlus 9

Prices in India: From 49,999 rupees

Consider: OnePlus 9, a person who needs a modern camera with a high-end processor and doesn’t mind spending nearly 50,000 rupees

OnePlus 9 is the second most expensive variant on the list this year. The starting price is Rs 49,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and the price for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is Rs 54,999. Therefore, if you are happy to spend more than Rs 50,000, this is a good choice.

Like the Pro version, the OnePlus 9 has a Hasselblad branded camera on the back, but with a triple camera instead of the quad camera found in the Pro version.

OnePlus 9 in this photo. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

The OnePlus 9’s camera is a 48MP main wide-angle camera that combines a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 2MP monochrome camera sensor. It has a 6.55-inch AMOLED full HD + display similar to the OnePlus 9R, but runs the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Equipped with a 4500mAh battery, 65W quick charging is also possible. The front camera is 16MP.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Prices in India: From 64,999 rupees

Who to consider: I want a premium mobile phone with all the high-end camera features

The OnePlus 9 Pro starts with Rs 64,999 in the 8GB / 128GB version, but the 12GB RAM option is Rs 69,999 and the storage is 256GB. The main difference between Pro and non-Pro is the camera and display. Both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Pro features a 48MP main camera + 50MP ultra-wide + 2MP monochrome camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. Of course, it has the Hasselblad brand. The front camera remains a 16MP front camera and the battery is a Warp Charge 65T 4500mAh battery.

The OnePlus 9 Pro’s display is 6.7 inches, which is a higher QHD + resolution. This is an AMOLED screen with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Pro variant also supports MEMC and HDR10 + certification.

As mentioned in the review, the Pro variant offers significant photo and screen jumps and is for those who use the phone for serious photo and video work. This camera provides very natural results, which sets it apart from previous OnePlus devices.

