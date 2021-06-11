Swiss deep tech start-up wins praise at major consumer tech shows in China





Shanghai, June 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Inheriting the tradition of Swiss startups pitching at the world’s largest tech exposition, Switzerland is new to the Consumer Technology & Innovation Show (CTIS) National Startup Pavilion. The swisstech China series has started. From June 9th to 11th, 2021. The Best of CTIS Innovation Award was awarded to three of the five start-ups that participated in the field.

Swiss Start-up is a leading consumer technology and innovation expo with more than 80,000 visitors and more than 3,000 booths at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) June 9-11, 2021. We participated in the Consumer Technology & Innovation Show (CTIS). 18 major Swiss startups in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, software, autonomous navigation, biometry, AR, quality management systems, lifestyle technology, EnergyTech, HealthTech, FoodTech, Edtech and TravelTech have joined CTIS 2021 in Switzerland. Physically or virtually demonstrated excellence in the field of technology and innovation.

Swiss Tech Pavilion Consumer Technology & Innovation Show (PRNewsfoto / Swissnex in China)

Due to restrictions on international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, five start-ups have physically joined the pavilion in CTIS 2021. Flyability, Fixposition, holo | one, ScanTrust, and STOR-H Technologies. Thirteen startups from Aitonomi, Animatico, collectID, farmer connect, FlavorWiki, GlobalID, IDUN Technologies, Kemiex, LocalBini, QUBS, Scientific Visual, SKEO and TravelerFirst by Smartorus have virtually joined. The world record-breaking EV family unmanned electric racing car gotthard, manufactured by the ETH Zurich AMZ Formula Student team, was also exhibited at the Swiss Tech Pavilion in a great location.

The Swiss startup team of CTIS 2021 was spotlighted at the Global Startup Launchpad Demo Day on June 9th. Consumer technology industry. The Best CTIS Award was given to three of the five Swiss startups that actually participated in the Swiss Tech Pavilion. Fixposition, holo | one, and STOR-H were evaluated for innovation, AR / VR, and green technology breakthroughs, respectively.

The story continues

China’s Best CTIS Winner Swissnex (PR Newsfoto / Swissnex in China)

“Switzerland has always been ranked as the most innovative country in the world for the past decade, so Swiss innovation has been well received abroad,” said Dr. Felix Mosner, Consul General and CEO of Swiss Nex in China. Says. “The young, tech-savvy Swiss entrepreneurs here today come from a world-class ecosystem of education, research and innovation. They are pioneering solutions to tomorrow’s global challenges. I’m here to introduce you. “

On June 30, 18 participating startups will market their products and services at SwissTech’s exclusive online pitch seminar, form innovative partnerships and enter the market in the world’s fastest growing innovation ecosystem. Promote ambition. The swisstech China series will also be exhibited at the Tech-G Shanghai International Consumer Electronics Show from October 14th to 16th and the China High-Tech Fair in Shenzhen from November 17th to 21st.

The swisstech China series has partnered with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, EPFL, Inovo, Greater Zurich Area, Swiss Innovation, Swiss Tech Campaign Partner Presence Switzerland, Swiss Global Enterprise, Inos Switzerland, Digital Switzerland and Swiss Nex to partner with Swiss Nex in China. Organized by Swiss Tech.

Details of swisstech China series: https://www.swisstech-china.com/swisstech-series

CTIS 2021 Swiss Tech Pavilion Participating Startups

Aitomi | Torsten Shawl | aitonomi.com Robotics Industry / Urban / Rural Logistics Automation

Animatico | Sven Neff | animati.co Interactive avatars and AIAI characters for the next generation of customer experience

Collect ID | David Geyser | collectid.com SoftwareProduct’s ecosystem of reliability and transparency

FarmerConnect | Michael Crisment | farmerconnect.com SoftwarTransformative Technology Provider

Fixed Position | Zhenzhong Su | fixposition.com Autonomous Navigation Accurate Positioning Anywhere

Flavor Wiki | Daniel Plotz | Flavor Wiki.com SoftwareAgile Technology for complete global insights

Flying | Patrick Tevos | flyability.com Drone / Aviation / Robotics Drone for inaccessible locations

Global ID | Lambert Sona | globalid.swiss Biometrics / Security Ethical biometric authentication to protect identity and privacy

Holo | One | Sven Bruner | holo-one.com AR / MR Augmented Reality Standard for Enterprise

IDUN Technology | Simon Bachmann | iduntechnologies.ch Lifestyle Technology Biometric Wearable Electrodes

Chemiex | Oriole Saludes | kemiex.com HealthTech / FoodTech Digital Solutions for Raw Material Replacement

LocalBini | Mateuche Mielzwinsky | localbini.com AR / VR Opening up new possibilities for people to gather and enjoy beyond the physical boundaries

QUBS | Heyri Bulman | qubs.toys EdTech Raising children into creators

Scantrust | Nathan J. Anderson | scantrust.com Software / Consulting / SecurityA Connected Goods and Packaging Platform

Scientific Visual | Full Drick Farries | Scientificvisual.ch Quality Management System Automatic Quality Inspection of Industrial Crystals

Skio | Martin Kawalski | snowcookiesports.com Lifestyle Technology Smart Ski System

Smart Ruth | Jose Caceres Brandy | travelerfirst.eu TravelTech Innovate the Air Travel Compensation Process

STOR-H | Preamble | stor-h.com EnergyTech / Green MobilityThe New Energy Standard for Green Mobility

About the swisstech campaign

The swisstech campaign is a public-private partnership supported by Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, swissnex network, digitalswitzerland, and Switzerland Global Enterprise. The purpose of this campaign is to increase the name of Switzerland as an innovative hub for business and to increase the recognition of Swiss companies and universities abroad.

About Swissnex in China

Swissnex in China is the Swiss Consulate of Science in China. As part of Swissnex’s global network, it connects Switzerland, China and the world in science, research, education and innovation. Our mission is to support the outreach and active involvement of our partners in the international exchange of knowledge, ideas and talents. Swissnex’s five key locations are located in some of the world’s most innovative regions: Boston, Brazil, China, India and San Francisco. Swissnex is an initiative of the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation and is part of the Swiss Federation’s overseas network managed by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

Swissnex in China Official Website: https://swissnex.org/china/

Swissnex LinkedIn in China: https://www.linkedin.com/company/swissnex-china/

Weibo, China Swissnex: https://weibo.com/swissnexchina

Swissnex Twitter in China: https://twitter.com/swissnexChina

Source Chinese Swiss Nex







