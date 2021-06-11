The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 say that hacked data is in circulation online





The company states that hacked data stolen from CD Projekt is in circulation online. The studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 cannot confirm the exact content of the data in circulation, but is associated with games, contractors, and current and former employees. We also warned that the data may have been manipulated or tampered with.

This disclosure came four months after the studio first announced that it was the victim of a ransomware attack. It initially stated that hackers were successful in accessing certain company data. CD Projekt has posted a ransom claim claiming that hackers have access to the source code for games such as Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and Gwent. The memo also states that the hacked data contained details related to human resources, accounting, and other internal operations.

The company said it wouldn’t give in to hackers’ demands, and a few days later, the attackers claimed to have sold the data online. The question arose as to whether it could be found. Brett Callow, a threat analyst at Emsisoft, said in a blog post that he thought it was likely that hackers claimed to have found a buyer to save their face after failing to monetize the hack.

CD Projekt has previously admitted that hackers were able to encrypt some of their employee data on the network. However, the company said the investigation found no evidence that the data was transferred from the company’s system.

The hack occurred after a problem with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the studio’s latest blockbuster title. It sold well and was initially well received by critics, but players soon realized that the game had a lot of bugs and could hardly be played on older consoles. The situation was so bad that the game was removed from the PlayStation Store. At the time of writing this article, I haven’t come back yet.

CD Projekt states that it is ready to continue working with law enforcement agencies and outside experts to take action against those who share stolen data in responding to hacks.

