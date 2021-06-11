The Live Text feature of iOS 15 allows you to digitize handwritten notes, recall sign numbers, translate menus, and more.





In iOS 15, Apple introduces a new feature called Live Text. It recognizes the text when it appears in the camera’s viewfinder or in the picture you take, and allows you to use it to perform some actions.

For example, you can use live text to capture a phone number from the storefront and make a call or search the map for the name of the location to get the route. It also has built-in optical character recognition, so you can search for a photo of a handwritten note in the photo and save it as text.

Live Text content recognition extends from QR codes to emails displayed in photos, and this on-device intelligence is also fed to Siri’s suggestions.

For example, if you take a picture with your email address, open the Email app and start composing a message, Siri’s keyboard suggestion gives you the option to add “Email from Camera” to the message’s recipient field. I will.

Other Live Text options include copying text from the camera’s viewfinder or photo and pasting it elsewhere, sharing it, searching it in a dictionary, English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French. , Italian, German, Spanish, or Portuguese.

You can also recognize the text in your photos and categorize your photos by location, people, scenes, objects, and more. For example, if you search for a word or phrase in Spotlight Search, you’ll see a photo of your camera roll that contains that text.

Live Text works with photos, screenshots, Quick Look, Safari, and live previews with the camera. The Camera app is always available when you point your iPhone’s camera at something that displays text, and when the viewfinder recognizes the text content, you’ll see a small icon in the lower right corner. Tap the icon to tap the recognized text to perform an action. A similar icon will appear in the Photos app when viewing the captured image.

As another neural engine feature, Apple has introduced something called Visual Look Up. This allows you to take pictures of objects and scenes and get more information from them. Point your iPhone camera at a work of art, plant, animal, landmark, or book and the camera will recognize the content and context. An icon indicates that you have relevant Siri knowledge that you can add.

Live Text relies heavily on Apple’s neural engine, so this feature is only available on iPhones and iPads with at least the A12 Bionic or higher chip. ), IPad Air (2019, 3rd generation), or iPad (2020, 8th generation), unfortunately not accessible.

The iOS 15 beta is currently in the hands of developers, and a public beta will be released next month. The official release of iOS 15 is scheduled for fall.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos