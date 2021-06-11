UEFA EURO 2020 Soccer Tournament Kickoff Commemorated on Google Doodle





The first match will be between Turkey and Italy at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 12th at 12:30 am (IST). The next match is a Welsh-Swiss match starting at 6:30 pm on the same day at the same stadium. UEFA EURO 2020 Google Doodle is published in different parts of the world, including Canada, Russia, India and European countries. Not available in the United States, Africa, Australia, Greenland and some other regions.

The full Google post says, “It’s UEFA EURO 2020 time! It’s been a staple tournament for football fans around the world since 1960, and for the first time this year, 51 tournament games will be held in a total of 12 European host cities. Will be off at the match between Turkey and Italy at Studio Olympico, Rome’s largest sports facility. So who is called the Euro 2020 Champion and will win this year’s Henridrone Trophy? For all the teams to play! “

