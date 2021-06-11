Key Technologies, Innovations and Growth Markets for Business Recovery: HKTDC Focuses on Opportunities for 14th Five-Year Plan | 2021-06-11 | Press Release





Hong Kong, June 11, 2021-(ACN Newswire)-In the face of the ongoing challenges of the global economy due to the pandemic, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has given companies opportunities in mainland China and other markets. In particular, we will be able to take advantage of the mainland “double circulation” strategy and the 145-year plan, as well as the opportunities that arise from the development of the industry in technology, healthcare and sustainability. In the sector.

In addition to promoting Hong Kong’s overall benefits, services and products, HKTDC offers online and offline services to help Hong Kong companies accelerate their business expansion in the mainland market, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University. Bridgehead over the Gulf District (GBA). It also explores tripartite partnerships with mainland companies in overseas markets, especially in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

HKTDC President Peter Lam has been challenging for the past few years, but HKTDC continues to work hard to help companies diversify and empower themselves with sustainability and technology and innovation adoption as their core themes. He said he would work on. He added that while parts of the world continue to work on pandemics, other regions are gradually recovering. Mainland China and its early recovery are driving economic growth at home and abroad.

“We create business opportunities both in the market and in the industry. Apart from the big events, Hong Kong companies capture the opportunities that arise from the 14th Five-Year Plan and the’double cycle’of the mainland. We will also strengthen support and training services to support the city. We have launched the GoGBA one-stop platform to support Hong Kong companies, considering Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Great Bay as an entry point. City’s interactive platform “Dr. Lam said.

Market Opportunity: GBA and “Dual Circulation” Strategy

After launching the GoGBA one-stop platform yesterday (June 10th), HKTDC plans to host SmartHK in Guangzhou on December 8th. Business matching conferences will be held to facilitate collaboration between mainland companies and service providers in Hong Kong in areas such as finance, IT, infrastructure and design. High-level missions, led by high-ranking government officials and commercial delegations, explore GBA counterparties and opportunities.

Chic HK will be held in Shenzhen from December 10th to 12th to promote high quality Hong Kong brands, stylish designs, technology and innovative products. Held online to offline, consumers can buy on the spot or online. Simultaneous business missions will help Hong Kong traders connect with potential mainland buyers and partners and expand their nationwide retail network.

HKTDC will also introduce a new Star CEO Seminar series in which top executives from major mainland Chinese and foreign companies share how mainland companies can help them take advantage of opportunities in the global market. Opened an office in Hong Kong. HKTDC will set up the Hong Kong Pavilion at selected mainland China trade fairs such as the China International Import Expo, emphasizing Hong Kong’s role in facilitating trade in goods and services between the mainland and the rest of the world.

High potential sectors: technology, healthcare, intellectual property

The 14th Five-Year Plan will help strengthen and strengthen Hong Kong’s competitive advantage. In addition to traditional sectors such as finance, maritime and trade, we also support the development of international innovation and technology hubs and regional intellectual property (IP) trading centers.

To that end, HKTDC will work with government agencies, incubators, R & D centers and universities to launch a new Innotech Starter Program to support and create opportunities for start-ups interested in expanding their business in the Greater Bay area. .. HKTDC also plans to hold seminars in Guangzhou, Nanjing and Beijing to promote Hong Kong’s IP solutions and IP trade-related services in technology and innovation. In addition, the content of the Asian Intellectual Property Exchange has been further enhanced, and various industries have adopted their own innovative technologies, especially patented technologies in environmental protection, sustainability, medical care and welfare, construction and construction, etc. Encourage to promote.

In addition, demand for healthcare services is increasing in Asia. As an international financial center, Hong Kong is now the world’s second largest biotechnology financing center through an initial public offering. With a sound intellectual property protection system and a wealth of experts in the commercialization of innovation, the city is ready to become the center of innovation and investment in healthcare. The Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council will jointly host the first Asia Summit on November 24, attracting investment, publishing Hong Kong’s technology-related achievements, and industry relations in mainland China, Hong Kong, and abroad. Promote cooperation between the parties.

Focusing on biotechnology, medical devices and medicines, digital health, community health and wellness, the summit will help participants connect with investors and major biotechnology companies in the Greater Bay Area.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, support and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices worldwide, including 13 in mainland China, HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. HKTDC organizes international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information through research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.

Media Contact HKTDC Communications and Public Relations Department Beatrice Lam, Phone: +852 2584 4049, Email: [email protected] Susanna Singh, Phone: +852 2584 4294, Email: susanna.kc.sin @ hktdc.org

Source: HKTDC

Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All copyright owned.

