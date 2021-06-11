OnePlus Nord CE vs OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9R: Price and Specification Comparison





The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the latest addition to the company’s smartphone portfolio. CE stands for Core Edition and states that it holds all the core elements of the popular OnePlus Nord. This is a budget-friendly product and the cheapest phone the company offers in India. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, is the cheapest product in the OnePlus 9 series, but still has specifications close to its flagship. Now let’s compare the OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord, and OnePlus 9R to see all the differences.

OnePlus Nord CE vs OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9R: Prices in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs Rs 22,999 for the Rs. 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB model costs 24,999 yen. There is also a variation of 12GB + 256GB, and the price is Rs. 27,999. Available in blue void, charcoal black, and silver ray colors. This phone is currently accepting pre-orders and will begin shipping within 6 days. The base 6GB + 128GB model is listed as unavailable on the OnePlus website and does not exist on Amazon either.

The OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs. 6GB + 128GB for Rs 24,999. 27,999 rupees in 8GB + 128GB mode. The 12GB + 256GB model costs 29,999 yen. Phones are available in blue marble, gray ash and gray onyx colors. Released in India last July.

The OnePlus 9R costs Rs. 8GB + 128GB variants and 39,999 for Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. There are carbon black and lake blue color variations. The phone went on sale in India in March this year.

OnePlus Nord CE vs OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 9R: Specifications

All three phones support Dual SIM (Nano) and are powered by Android 11 with OxygenOS. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, has a 6.5-inch full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. All three phones have a perforated notch design. The OnePlus Nord CE features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, Adreno 619 GPUs, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The original Nord comes with an Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with an Adreno 620 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 9R features a Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, OnePlus’ latest budget is a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel with an f / 2.4 lens. Pixel monochrome sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f / 2.45 lens and EIS support. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.75 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. , Both have a caliber of f / 2.4. On the front is a dual selfie camera setup with a 32 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 2.45 lens and an 8 megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 9R is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. For selfies and video chat, the OnePlus 9R has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.4 lens.

The connection options are about the same for all three phones. It comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C ports. The Nord CE 5G brings back the 3.5mm headphone jack, and the more premium OnePlus 9R supports Wi-Fi 6. The on-board sensors are the same, such as ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus has a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging with Nord CE 5G. The OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115mAh battery that also supports fast charging at 30W. The OnePlus 9R has a 4,500mAh battery that supports the Warp Charge 65. In terms of dimensions, the Nord CE 5G is 159.2×73.5×7.9mm and weighs 170 grams, and the Nord is 158.3×73.3×8.2mm and weighs 184 grams. The OnePlus 9R measures 160.7×74.1×8.4mm and weighs 189 grams.

This week is a spectacular view of all TVs on the Gadgets 360 Podcast Orbital, which discusses 8K, screen sizes, QLEDs and mini-LED panels and provides purchasing advice. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Affiliate links may be generated automatically. For more information, please see our ethical statement.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos