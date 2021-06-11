UK competition regulators get a say in Google’s plan to remove cookies





The Google Chrome logo displayed on your smartphone.

Thomas Truschel | Photothek via Getty Images

London UK competition regulators have a say in Google’s plan to remove third-party browser cookies that track people online.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that it had secured a promise from Google to address concerns about the proposal. The CMA said the plan would have a negative impact on newspapers and other businesses that rely on personalized advertising. I am concerned about giving.

A web cookie is a small piece of code that a website delivers to a visitor’s browser. They can be used to track online activity such as items added to your shopping cart. Third-party cookies are often added by advertisers to serve people with personalized advertising.

Google plans to destroy third-party cookies in the Chrome browser and replace them with alternative cookies. Last year, the company launched an initiative called the “Privacy Sandbox” to address the privacy issue with cookies. The CMA launched a formal investigation into the changes in January.

Google has pledged to involve CMA and the Information Commissioner’s Office, a UK privacy watchdog, in developing the privacy sandbox proposal. The company promised to publish the results of testing the effectiveness of the alternatives and said it would not give preferential treatment to Google’s advertising products and sites.

“If accepted, the commitments we get from Google are legally binding, fostering competition in the digital market, protecting the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising, and protecting user privacy. It helps, “said Andrea Coscelli, CMA’s CEO. Said in a statement.

CMA said it would consult with “interesting third parties” before deciding whether to accept Google’s promises. If accepted, Watchdog will withdraw the proceedings and work with Google on the details of the proposal.

“Thanks to CMA’s thoughtful approach through reviews and its involvement in the difficult trade-offs that are inevitable in this process,” Google’s Legal Director Oliver Bethel said in a blog post.

“We also welcome feedback from public consultations and will continue to work with the CMA and industry on this important topic,” Bethell added. “We understand that our plans will be scrutinized and will continue to work with other regulators, industry partners and privacy experts.”

The move is the latest sign that CMA’s role in scrutinizing the major US tech companies facing antitrust investigations around the world after Brexit is increasing. Watchdog has a government mission to establish a new digital market unit to monitor competition in the UK digital market.

Last week, the United Kingdom and the European Union launched two separate competitive investigations into Facebook on the same day. Meanwhile, Apple is facing antitrust investigations in both the UK and Europe.

