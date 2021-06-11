EBU Technology & Innovation-The slogan of the 27th EBU Technical Assembly is Collaboration and Innovation





(Clockwise from top left) Markus Sterky (SVT); Karl Petermichl (ORF); Laura Harrison (BBC); Yucca Niva (Yle)

This Wednesday and Thursday, the 27th EBU Technical Conference was held online live from Geneva. Summarizing the first day of the event, Antonio Arcidiacono, Director of EBU Technology & Innovation, said two things were clearly visible. Innovation is alive and well for the public service media, and collaboration is the key to future success.

The opening keynote was from Svergies Radio (SR), explaining the central role of collaboration in several AI-related projects. Whether it’s SR participation in EBU projects such as PEACH or News Pilot, or internal efforts to enhance news workflows using AI, working with cross-disciplinary teams is their success. Is important for. Indeed, it was the collaboration of editorial and technical staff that propelled SR’s “News Values” project. This project was selected as a winner of the 2021 EBU Technology & Innovation Award on Wednesday.

Transition to IP-based distribution

The second keynote in the morning was from Simon Parnall of the British media regulator Ofcom. He said the transition to IP-based distribution across Europe would be a long process driven by a variety of factors, not just the economy. If there is a gradual, controlled transition to IP, where all viewers continue to receive valuable service with the highest quality, but also have the opportunity for new experiences such as those opened by object-based content. We need a truly hybrid approach. True hybrid media devices can move seamlessly between broadcast or broadband sources, even within the same channel or content stream.

Collaboration was revisited during the panel discussion on the driving force for future innovation on Day 1. The BBC’s Laura Harrison noted that the democratization of content and technology requires more EBU efforts to promote collaboration, sharing and standardization. Markus Sterky of SVT said the use of online conferencing systems over the past year has facilitated the emergence of more collaborative models for conferencing and participation. He emphasized the need for EBU members to work together “to build trust and understanding from different perspectives.”

Member innovation

In addition to the announcement of the T & I Award winners, the innovation by EBU members was highlighted in the afternoon of the first day. SVT’s in-house developed transcoder engine Encore (currently available in open source), Yle’s system for automatically extracting attractive thumbnails for use in online players, and France TV’s all-new organization-wide generation and management of program metadata. Approach for.

In the afternoon keynote, we first focused on the cloud, and Sky’s Chris Johns explained how the company is currently aiming to “think the cloud” by default, with all its ultimate goals. Was to integrate the functionality of. He also joined Rich Welsh, who said SMPTE is looking to the entire ecosystem to develop a framework that can advance the industry in the cloud.

Michael Zink of WarnerMedia gave the final keynote of the day, insisting on a complete rethinking of how stories are handled when creating immersive media. Mentioning the storyplex concept advocated by director and writer Stephanie Riggs, he outlined the basic technologies that enable this new world.), And 5G and Edge.

The broad EBU community welcomed participation on the first day of the event (members can watch the presentation video on demand), but participation on the second day was limited to members of the technical conference. There was a detailed report from the chairs of various strategic programs of the EBU’s Innovation Division and Technical Committee. The series of breakout discussions covered a variety of topics, including UHD strategy, production 5G, and accessibility service automation.

