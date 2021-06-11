How to watch Battlefield 2042 gameplay reveal a live stream





Battlefield 2042 is now official, but the action-packed public trailer didn’t show any footage of the game. So, except for the clutch in the leaked screenshot, we got a little darker about what the game would look like.

However, EA and developer Dice will unveil it on June 13th, when E3 2021 is in full swing, so it didn’t take long for Battlefield 2042 to show proper gameplay. ..

We want to dig deeper into everything the sixth main Battlefield game has to offer, especially on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. So here’s how to publish the gameplay of Battlefield 2042 live.

How to watch the gameplay release of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 gameplay will be available as part of the Xbox Game Showcase on June 13th at 10 AM PST / 1:00 pm GMT / 6:00 pm BST. This showcase promises to win future Xbox games and Bethesda games currently owned by Microsoft.

You can follow the entire event live in the video below. Or, the Toms Guide provides news, updates, and thoughts on the Xbox showcase and all the major announcements from the E3 2021 public.

In addition, the Future Game Show Summer Showcase will be held on June 13th to bring you the latest game news, interviews, exclusive game footage and more.

Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Revealed: Expectations

(Image credit: Dice)

Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-only game focused on three main modes, revolved around resource shortages, a deteriorating environment, and conflicts caused by soldiers without a fighting nation.

But we expect to see a third mysterious showcase. [Redacted] Dive into multiplayer mode, full war mode and hazard zone mode. We also look forward to how various things affect the action of the game, such as major weather changes on the map, as well as the types of upgrades and equipment available to “specialists”.

And the Battlefield 2042 game footage running on the Xbox Series X will almost certainly be released, and Dice and Microsoft are flagships, probably including features such as ray tracing and the ability to render large maps. I’ll show you how to run Battlefield 2042 in the console.

Overall, Battlefield 2042, released on October 22, can be expected to be an evolution, not a revolution to previous Battlefield games. But that could be what the series needs, especially with newer game consoles and PC hardware.

