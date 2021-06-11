Nokia C20 Plus with high capacity battery and Android 11 Go edition





Nokia C20 Plus is officially announced. This is HMD Global’s new low-cost smartphone with Android 11 Go Edition OS. Thanks to that, the device will be provided with a security update for at least two years.

Nokia C20 Plus “chin” is quite thick

The material HMD Global used to make this phone is uncertain, but it seems to be made of plastic. The device has a drop-shaped display notch and a fairly thick “chin”. The bottom bezel is clearly thicker than the rest. The Nokia logo is embedded not only on the back of the phone, but also underneath it.

The Nokia C20 Plus has a rear speaker and the buttons are on the right. The power / lock key is below the volume up / down buttons. There are two cameras on the back of the phone, which are part of a circular camera island.

This handset features a 6.5 inch HD + (1600 x 720) V-notch LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. It is driven by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC operating at 1.6GHz. The phone also has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Storage can be expanded up to 256GB.

The phone contains a large battery and audio jack

It has two SIM card slots (2x nano SIM) and a dedicated microSD card slot. The 4,950mAh battery is also part of the package, but there is no mention of fast charging. This device does not offer wireless charging.

On the back is a main camera with 8 million pixels and a depth camera with 2 million pixels. You will also notice that there is an LED flashback there. A 5-megapixel selfie camera is also included in the package.

The device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio support. Bluetooth 4.2 is also included here, but the micro USB port is at the bottom. There are no Type-C ports here.

Nokia C20 Plus is available in ocean blue and graphite black color variations. Announced in China, the price is 699 yuan ($ 109). It will be available in China soon, but may be available in other markets as well.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos