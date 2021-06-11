Next-generation vaccine technology provides post-COVID opportunities for global professionals | Imperial News





The Empire-led Future Vaccine Manufacturing Research (FVMR) Hub co-sponsored an event with Vax-Hub on what they learned from COVID-19.

This event, entitled “Vaccine Manufacturing during a Pandemic: What Learned from COVID-19?”, The Academia’s Role in Vaccine Manufacturing Research and Innovation, UK’s Position in Global Health Research and International Development, We then explored the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to shape future research in this area.

Speakers include Professor Robin Shattock, Professor of Mucosal Infectious Diseases and Immunology at Imperial University and Director of the FVMR Hub, Professor Sara Gilbert, Professor of Vaccination at Jenner Institute and Co-Director of Vax-Hub at Oxford University. And Steve Bugshaw was included. Vaccine Task Force Program Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Division.

Professor Robin Chatok, who is giving a presentation to policy makers at the 2019 Forum Workshop, is leading the FVMR Hub.

The Imperial FVMR Hub and Vax-Hub are co-led by UCL and Oxford University, funded by DHSC and launched in December 2017. The FVMR Hub focuses on supporting innovative platform technologies that are promising for vaccine production.

The hub focuses on supporting vaccine technology for Official Development Assistance (ODA) demography. This is the most basic term for people living in developing countries (also known as low- and middle-income countries, or LMICs). In light of the UK Government’s decision to reduce the funds available for ODA, the hub faces the challenge of obtaining additional funding if it continues to focus on ODA goals.

The event emphasized the importance of vaccine manufacturing research and how well-funded academic projects can directly support vaccine manufacturing and help respond quickly to pandemics.

Professor Robin Shattock outlines his imperial research on RNA-based self-amplifying vaccines (saRNAs): This allows you to produce much higher doses, improves your safety profile, and allows you to think about combination vaccines. We believe this is a future technology for multi-component vaccines in the RNA space. ”

However, Professor Chatok went on to emphasize that the UK needs to invest to keep up with the RNA vaccine revolution and build capacity to develop vaccines more quickly. “In other countries, the government has made very strategic investments in RNA vaccines. There is an important lesson that the UK can learn from its investment in innovation and manufacturing in the RNA field.”

Professor Sarah Gilbert, Principal Investigator of the Oxford University Vaccine Team and Co-Director of Vax-Hub, noted the importance of vaccine hubs and introduced the background and process of the success of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. ..

Professor Gilbert praised the flexible funding that allowed Vax-Hub to move quickly during the pandemic of the new coronavirus: “It’s very rare that both of these hubs are working on different technologies. It had good foresight, but provided very useful output.

At the beginning of June 2021, the UK Government outlined its intention to work towards the ambitions of a 100-day mission following key discussions at the UK-sponsored G7 Health Ministers’ and Life Sciences Conferences in Oxford. The purpose of this collaboration is to protect against future pandemic threats and reduce the time to develop and deploy new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines by up to 100 days.

The final part of the event discussed how we could prepare for the next pandemic and future innovations in vaccine production. The debate ranged from overcoming barriers to promoting and supporting the development of regional manufacturing around the world, to a slow and quiet pandemic of antimicrobial resistance.

Professor Gilbert said the importance of the way Hubs have worked together to connect networks, expertise, and different types of organizations, and how valuable this activity is in increasing resilience in the future and may continue. I pointed out if there was one and closed it. ..

In his closing remarks by Professor Chatok, he pointed out that the hub was funded at a very appropriate time and was derived from ODA funding, but was limited to three years. Investment is essential for technology development and capacity building in the UK and other countries.

Innovation in vaccine manufacturing

The FVMR Hub has set out to rethink how to approach vaccine design and manufacturing. Although current vaccination programs are very successful, their ability to respond quickly to the threat of emerging infectious diseases is limited. Prior to COVID-19, the timeline from the emergence of the threat to the approval of the vaccine was typically about 10 years. Even if a successful vaccine is developed, the cost of producing and distributing the vaccine is often out of reach for LMIC. The hub focuses on two key strategies for addressing these issues. Improving the production and distribution of existing vaccines and overhauling the entire process in favor of new, more efficient technologies. The hub’s key philosophy is to work with LMIC partners to focus their research on providing affordable solutions that work for everyone.

Professor Nirai Shah, director of the Department of Chemical Engineering, is using modeling to redesign and optimize a new flexible modular system for rapid vaccine development and deployment. Billions of vaccines need to be designed and manufactured within a few months to tackle a global pandemic, with several hurdles such as safety testing, regulatory approvals, and manufacturing facility acquisition. .. Professor Shah’s team is working to pre-model the entire process so that high-quality vaccines can be produced as efficiently as possible during a pandemic.

Dean of Chemical Engineering Professor Nirai Shah

A very promising strategy endorsed by Professor Shah is the use of RNA vaccine technology. RNA vaccines are one of the major success stories of the COVID-19 pandemic, and two messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are currently in use. The speed of development here is very impressive, as RNA vaccines are a relatively new technology and were not licensed for use in humans before 2020. One of the reasons why RNA platforms are so promising is that they can be designed and manufactured much faster. It’s easier than traditional vaccine technology.

Traditional vaccines train the immune system to combat disease by exposing it to antigens. It usually takes the form of a dead pathogen or part of a pathogen. RNA vaccines take a different approach. These vaccines convey the instructions that the body uses to make the antigen itself.

However, the production of mRNA is still very expensive. Professor Robin Shattock and his team are working to solve this problem by developing a next-generation RNA vaccine known as self-amplifying RNA (saRNA). This is very similar to mRNA, but the vaccine contains instructions for making an antigen as well as instructions for increasing its own copy. This self-amplifying effect means that you can administer a much lower dose of vaccine than mRNA while maintaining efficacy, significantly reducing costs and manufacturing requirements.

Professor Jason Hallett is working to make both new and existing vaccine technologies more accessible by stabilizing vaccines so that they can be stored without the need for refrigeration. Most vaccines (including RNA vaccines) need to be refrigerated to prevent spoilage, a costly distribution infrastructure known as the “cold chain” (literally the refrigeration facility needed to deliver vaccines from A to B). The chain) is connected. Professor Hallett’s team is working on it. A strategy that completely eliminates the need for a cold chain. This greatly supports vaccine distribution within the LMIC, which is particularly expensive to set up a cold chain infrastructure. In the meantime, improving stability so that the vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator instead of deep freezing at -80 ° C offers significant cost and logistics benefits.

