Syska Bolt SW200 smartwatch with SpO2 monitoring, hand disinfection reminder launched in India





The Syska Bolt SW200 with SpO2 monitoring, hand disinfection reminders and heart rate monitoring is now available in India. Smartwatches are Syska’s second entrant to the fast-growing smartwatch segment in the country. Syska has partnered with Flipkart as the exclusive distributor for the Bolt SW200 smartwatch. It is designed with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind and advertises a focus on user health and well-being. Syska claims that the Bolt SW200 lasts up to 10 days on a single charge.

Syska Bolt SW200 Price in India, availability

The Syska Bolt SW200 Smart Wharp is priced at Rs. 5,499. Smartwatches can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs. 2,499. The e-commerce giant offers smartwatches at a 54% discount. However, it is unknown how long this discount will last. The Bolt SW200 is available in three color options: Ocean Green, Space Black and Spectrum Blue.

Flipkart offers 75 off smartwatches with 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards for UPI transactions over Rs. Rs. 75 off for RuPay transactions over 10,000 and Rs. Rs. 7,500. There is also a 3,000 yen discount for first-time users. 100 with the purchase of Rs. Over 500. Flipkart also offers the Syska Bolt SW200 with a free EMI option.

Specifications of Siscabolt SW200

The Syska Bolt SW200 features a 1.28-inch touchscreen IPS LCD display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. Connect to your Android or iOS smartphone using Bluetooth v5. The Bolt SW200 uses a lithium-ion battery (of any size) that can be used for up to 10 days on a single charge. The smartwatch measures 46x45x10mm and weighs 55 grams. The smartwatch case is made of a metal alloy with a thermoplastic polyurethane strap.

Syska’s Bolt SW200 has over 100 watch faces to choose from from the Syska Fit Bolt app. Users can also configure calls, messages and email notifications from the app. The smartwatch also provides women’s health tracking, hand disinfection reminders, water reminders, weather forecasts, sedentary alerts, heart rate monitoring, music and camera controls.

The smartwatch also has 10 sport modes: running, walking, hiking, cycling, swimming, elliptical, yoga, cricket, badminton and basketball. In addition, the Syska Bolt SW200 is IP68 water resistant.

Affiliate links may be generated automatically. For more information, please see our ethical statement.





