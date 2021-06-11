Google Stops Experiments to Simplify and Display Domain URLs in Chrome





Google’s experiment to hide part of the site’s URL in Chrome’s address bar (omnibox) failed and was removed from the browser earlier this week.

The experiment was conducted from June 2020 to June 2021.

It consists of a set of options that Google has added to the chrome: // flagsoptions page, and when enabled, the site’s main domain name (therecord.media) instead of the full page URL (therecord.media/category/article). ) Only are displayed. /Title).

At the time, Google experimented with displaying full URLs, which made it difficult for non-technical users to distinguish between legitimate and malicious (phishing) sites, many of which used complex, long URLs. And said it was to confuse users. ..

Displaying only the domain name was considered a good way to get rid of the extra hassle from complex URLs and display only the core domain in the URL bar.

If the user wants to see the full link, click or hover over Chrome’s address bar to see the rest of the URL on the page.

But despite its good intentions, the experiment didn’t work. Both security professionals and end users alike, Google enabled it to silently collect usage statistics in some browsers. I often complained when I did.

Tips for always showing the full URL when Chrome 85 hides everything except the root domain: chrome: // flags / # omnibox-context-menu-show-full-urls. Don’t forget to enable it by right-clicking on the address bar after rebooting. pic.twitter.com/6BQKPzOx2z

— Alex Croox (@alexcroox) June 15, 2020

It’s very likely that the latest @googlechrome hides the full URL (left image) when browsing a website and only shows it when you hover over the URL address bar (right image). I’m curious. Can it be disabled? pic.twitter.com/vTTWGfuc5V

— _Veronica_ (@verovaleros) October 18, 2020

I just hate Chrome’s new URL bar, which hides the full URL. I used to use it to orient myself on the site …. now I feel like I’m always on the home page.

Pls rolls it back @googlechrome

— Svs (@_svs_) February 24, 2021

A year later, the experiment is over.

The option to show “Simplified Domains” has been removed in all versions of the Chrome browser, including Stable, Beta, and Canary builds.

“I’m not going to start this experiment because the associated security metric didn’t work,” said a leading Chrome security engineer who previously advocated the idea of ​​simplifying the URL format in the browser. One, Emily Stark, said.

Remove a lot of code that you really don’t want to remove:'(

— Emily Stark (@ estark37) May 27, 2021

The security metrics that Stark mentioned are derived from a series of lab tests that Google has conducted over the past year and are described below.

By conducting this simplified domain display experiment, you will be able to qualitatively and quantitatively investigate whether it will help users identify malicious websites more accurately. This means that research participants will investigate the prototype in a lab / research study. You can also roll out to a small percentage of real Chrome users to see if it helps protect you from phishing. If the results show that this simplified domain view helps protect users from attacks, do you want to ship it to all users, balancing user feedback and security considerations? Decide if.

This is the second time Google has dropped an experiment that displays only domain names in the address bar. Browser makers conducted their first experiment in 2014 and received negative user feedback as well.







