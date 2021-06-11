Android 12’s beautiful color-changing UI already supports hype





On Android 12 Beta 2, Google’s color-changing UI came live, so we traveled around the rainbow.

Ron Amadeo

For a more varied image, Monet can beat your socks with beautiful contrasting colors.

Ron Amadeo

By the way, these are all lock screens. This big clock is now displayed when there is no notification.

Ron Amadeo

The center here is exactly “Batman”. I like that. By the way, Monet is addictive, so this is coming out more and more.

Ron Amadeo

Stress test! Android 12 can choose a decent color, even if you give it a rainbow wallpaper, all 16 million RGB colors, or something that is generally colorful.

Ron Amadeo

By the way, most of these wallpapers are from the Pixel Wallpapers app.

Ron Amadeo

More.

Ron Amadeo

You can quit at any time.

Ron Amadeo

With the release of Android 12 Beta 2 this week, many features that were previously only visible in screenshots will work. This includes Android’s ambitious color-changing UI, codenamed “Monet”. This is just a beta, but when you try it out, the Android 12 Chameleon-like UI already seems to support hype.

Monetor “Material You” asks Google to call it it, so it’s easy to recolor the phone UI with the same theme based on the wallpaper. If you choose mainly blue wallpaper, Android 12 will change the background of buttons, sliders, clocks, notifications and settings to a matching shade. This placement doesn’t seem to work except for tech demos on stage, but the code is now publicly available and will work. I maliciously tried to break it down this day, but Android 12 definitely turns into a beautiful color scheme without contrast issues.

Google returned to Android 5.0 Lollipop and the “Palette” API in 2014 to work on the color schemes defined in the wallpaper. Monet represents the second generation swing in that idea. Now I’m confident enough about the idea that it can be used basically anywhere. Basically, all parts of the Android 12 system UI, except for the permanently black quick settings background, are subject to the system-wide color coordinator.

For the system UI, a rough explanation of how this works is that Android 12 samples a single hue from the wallpaper and adjusts the brightness and saturation to produce some colors. Choosing a greenish wallpaper gives you light greens, dark greens, desaturated greens, and near-white greens that spread completely automatically over most parts of the UI. Media player notifications work on their own when it comes to choosing these colors, choosing wild complementary colors based on the wallpaper.

Android 12 most often chooses a single hue from the wallpaper and changes its brightness and saturation.

Ron Amadeo

Yellow color swatch. Again, the media player notifications are totally outliers when it comes to color.

Ron Amadeo

This is a Google I / O demo slide. If you think of this as Google’s goal, you’ll see that it’s already pretty close.

Google

Settings and app drawers are also colored. It has a slight lime scent even on a bright background.

Ron Amadeo

Dark mode users will have significantly less flare from Monet.

Ron Amadeo

Dark mode “dark” is actually slightly tinted. It will be almost inconspicuous.

Ron Amadeo

In this Google I / O slide, the bottom line shows Monet options. Ideally, you can choose the accent color you want.

Google

Perhaps there is a bug in Monet’s customized taste that changes the color scheme of some wallpapers after a reboot.

Ron Amadeo

If you believe in slides on Google I / O, Monet should be even better by the time it’s released. One slide showed a wallpaper picker that displayed multiple color choices created from the wallpaper. So by the time it launches, Google seems to want to be able to fine-tune its color choices in certain directions.As a buggy beta, Monet will start from the wallpaper when it’s first applied. You may choose one color scheme. Then reboot to switch to a different color scheme. This shows that there is room for diversity here, but there is no control yet.

The worst thing you can say about Monet right now is that you may not choose the shade of accent color you want or expect. If you have a nearly black and white image with dramatic red highlights somewhere, you can combine them all with a red accent color. However, Monet may not choose the color you want. These controls sound exactly what the system currently needs, assuming they are actually shipped.

In Beta 2, Monet only works on the lock screen, system UI, home screen, and settings. But with I / O, Google demonstrated color-changing calculators, phone apps, and messaging apps. (Google resists messaging apps!) New widgets that haven’t been released yet will also use the color scheme you choose on your home screen. We haven’t created a home screen that changes color yet, so the new lock screen, which shows a huge clock when there’s no notification, is the best demo of Monet working.

If the app developer wants to let Monet do the design, Android 12 provides some color variables to insert into the code, which are replaced every time the wallpaper changes. The developer gets three “accent” colors and two “neutral” colors selected by the system based on the wallpaper. In addition, you can select the brightness value for each color.

By the way, the lock screen when there is a notification looks like this.

Ron Amadeo

Google I / O slides claim that this also applies to future apps. Here is the calculator.

Google

A tasteful phone app.

Google

Oh, it’s a messaging app! I will assume this will be new.

Google

From time to time, Monet knocks out your socks with a dramatic and beautiful color choice. So it’s really addictive to look at the wallpaper collection to see what Android does for each image. The “Wallpapers of the Day” app means you can get a whole new OS color scheme every day. Even in beta, the new Android 12 UI feels exciting and fresh. You wouldn’t be surprised if this color-changing UI idea was copied by another OS vendor a few years later.

