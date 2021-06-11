Is the PUBG Mobile India version also banned?





The PUBG Mobile India version, called Battlegrounds Mobile India, will soon be released in India. In fact, according to rumors spreading on the internet, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game itself could be released in June. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be introduced last year after the Indian government banned the popular PUBG Mobile in the country under Article 69A of the IT Act. Read also-Battlegrounds Mobile India’s latest teaser is for keeping track of launch dates.

Like the original version, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile seems to be banned. At least that’s what Twitter trends are showing (as of this writing). Recently, several ministers have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the security and privacy policy of the game, which will soon be released in India.Read also-Battlegrounds Mobile India APK download link available on website, possible June release: Report

Read also-Lok Sabha MP raises security issues that could drive a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India

Back last year, PUBG Mobile games were banned after the government suspected that Chinese mobile gaming apps were sending important user data to the Chinese government. Since Battlegrounds Mobile India was developed by the same developers as PUBG Mobile – Krafton, Indian ministers are questioning the privacy and security policies of the upcoming game and its surroundings.

When announcing the introduction of Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this year, Krafton articulated the game’s privacy and security policy. Game developers have repeatedly made it clear that user security and privacy are top priorities. Krafton also states that the user data collected by Krafton is stored on servers in India and Singapore.

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s privacy policy states that your personal information will be stored and processed on servers in India and Singapore. However, we may transfer your data to other countries and / or regions in order to operate game services and / or meet legal requirements. If transferred to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India. “

Krafton is currently preparing to launch Battleground Mobile India in the near future. The company releases new teasers almost every other day, and the latest teasers suggest that the game will be available on June 18th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos