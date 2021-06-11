McCain Foods innovations reduce water usage by more than 100,000 liters per day





As part of its latest upgrade to its Smithton plant, McCain Foods has introduced its own world-leading technology in the form of pulsed electric field (PEF) generators.

The PEF generator is a $ 1.8 million project that incorporates Macanes’ proprietary technology to reduce plant energy and water usage by pulsing potatoes in an electric field rather than steaming them. Another example.

This year, the plant reduced water usage by more than 100,000 liters per day. The PEF system also saves about 276 tonnes of carbon and about 33,000 gigajoules of energy each year in the plant by improving efficiency and reducing waste.

Traditionally, McCain used the steam produced primarily by burning wood in the pretreatment process, but this is no longer necessary. In addition, the pulsed electric field on the uncut potatoes absorbs less oil when the potatoes are cooked.

It is also physically smaller than older preheaters, saving space in the factory and creating a brighter and more spacious working environment.

Smithton operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to process potatoes into a variety of frozen chips for Australian consumers. Gordon Gillies, factory manager at McCain Foods Smithton, said the adoption of this new technology is a fundamental and important step in the company’s growth strategy. To reduce McCain’s environmental footprint and continue to improve sustainable practices.

I was really excited to implement this state-of-the-art technology at Smithton because of its built-in work capacity and environmental benefits. This was an opportunity to set a new benchmark in the industry as we continue to focus on fulfilling our environmental responsibilities. This will contribute to McCains’ global commitment to reduce plant CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030, Gillies said.

The proprietary technology was first deployed in the region at the McCain Foods Timaru plant in New Zealand at the end of last year and is now deployed in the highly successful Smithton in New Zealand. Smithton stopped production on January 26, this year to install a PEF generator, and resumed production on February 25, returning to full production.

More info: Marnie McGuiganTel: +61 448 917 645mm [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos