Windows 10 down, Microsoft only supports OS until 2025





Key Point Windows 10 will co-exist with the next major OS update until 2025 Microsoft will announce the next major update on June 24th

Microsoft will reportedly end support for Windows 10 in October 2025, ten years after the OS launch.

A recent update to the Windows 10 Home and Pro lifecycle pages showed that Microsoft will continue to support current operating systems until 2025. The banner at the top of the page tags the note as important.

A list of support dates was displayed after the banner that specified the Windows 10 lifespan details. Beta News reported that the list shows Windows 10 Home and Pro, their start date (July 29, 2015) and retirement date (October 14, 2025).

This page also includes a complete list of updates that Windows 10 has received since its launch in 2015, sorted from the oldest release to the latest release. This list shows that Microsoft’s current operating system has received 12 updates since its debut.

The Windows 10 retirement date in 2025 means that devices running Windows 10 will not receive security or quality updates after October 14, 2025. Users will not be able to receive support from Microsoft for troubleshooting or OS issues.

Earlier reports confirmed that Microsoft will continue to run Windows 10 after the release of the long-awaited major update. Some of the information accidentally leaked by the software giant revealed that the current operating system coexists with its predecessor.

Meanwhile, there was some speculation on the net over the name of the successor to Windows 10.

A Twitter update with an animated video invitation from Microsoft for the June 24th event ignited rumors that the next update would be named Windows 11 because the image looked like an OS logo. I put it on. The design seems to ignore the horizontal bar, just as the light looks like the number 11.

Microsoft has since published a support page that contradicts Windows 11 rumors. This page mentioned Windows 10 and Windows Sun Valley, which followers believe to be the names of the next major updates. This update was later removed, claiming it was accidentally uploaded.

On June 10, Microsoft again made fun of Windows 11 by publishing an 11-minute video on YouTube that slowed the medley of Windows startup sounds by 4000 percent, The Verge reported.

US technology company Microsoft has announced a mesh platform. It is designed to allow people to collaborate and share their holographic experience in real time, even when they are physically separated. Photo: AFP / DENIS CHARLET

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos