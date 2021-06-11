Global Village Idiot: Why Educational Innovation Beats Technology Savvy





Once upon a time, in the early 2010s, these specialists, called graphic designers (GD), were in India. One day they all disappeared, and overnight, a new group of professionals called user interface (UI) designers appeared, and then evolved into upgraded and improved user experience (UX) designers.

Graphic designers rebranded themselves because it was a role set that new tech companies began to seek. Slowly but surely, other ancillary technology-enabled sub-industries embrace trends without understanding the true meaning of UI and UX, and many companies unknowingly take on a whole new role ( The role of GD coexisted) was adopted. Please go with it.

Similar things are happening in the education ecosystem, changing with non-educational innovators (educational technology and technology companies), but it’s unclear if that will ultimately work in existing industries.

Traditionally, when adopting GD, the educational qualifications required were a background in visual arts, and a typical skill repertoire included visualization, illustration, layout, design, communication, typography, and more. It was. Standard software proficiency was important, but it was not a substitute for core skills.

At this point, it is essential to recognize that education is a means of governance and a means of governance with a clearly stated purpose: (eventually) the world at the lowest acceptable level of productivity for young people. Is to send to the labor market.

How are GD Quests related to school education? Arts subjects. Tendency students honed their skills across grades and decided to go to art college and later to commercial art, art, and work. Over the last few decades, art and design have been specially added to the school’s curriculum as part of its educational policy. The teaching method has evolved a little. The base of educational talent is expanding, but the big question is whether the educational approach and educator’s profile correspond to evolving learning requirements and student profiles.

Student profiles are associated with two types: generational profiles and technology generational profiles. So what is the current generation of school? Gen Z and Alpha. And what is the technology generation they correspond to? Digital Natives-Born from deep digital reality (smartphones, always-on, social networking).

Who is teaching? Supports Generation X, early Generation Y, digital computers and early generations of Internet technology.

Who makes the education policy? Generation Baby Boomers and Generation X support a generation of analog electronic and digital computer technologies.

Why is this important? That’s because the speed of calculation from policy to final result is everything. For the first time in human history, new knowledge is being added at a daily pace, breaking the relevance of existing knowledge bases at the practical level.

Let’s return to the GD, UI, and UX examples. Today, the former GD has become a redundant skill repertoire in most of its former major fortresses. This is because telephone software tools have evolved to the point where elementary school students can easily make the choices they need about their visual problems.

School teachers, on the other hand, need to read and use the tools and understand the changes in a particular tool in a week or two. Most children in the upper grades of elementary school look at one tool and understand how to use it in a day if they sit in their hands.

As a classic example, ICT teachers introduce Scratch as a coding platform to first grade students. Grade I students are encouraged to take a look at your Scratch, raise their stakes on Code dot org, and play with Thunkable and PictoBlox.

Basically, the challenge for the average educator is to invest in processes and methodologies that are now redundant because they are automated by technology. More importantly, today’s kids have access to most of the source material used by teachers, check 10 different levels of such material, find their favorite online YouTuber, and before the next class. Practice while listening to music while eating snacks.

UX is a design area related to structure and logic, function and experience, problems and solutions. It’s not in the field of visual design. Typical skill sets include research, information architecture, wireframe and prototyping, analysis and reasoning, coding, etc., depending on the field of application.

Design is taught in some schools today, but not by designers.

Junior high school students interested in this field can acquire their expertise online very easily and quickly.

Educators will find it increasingly difficult as they approach the whole problem based on their own beliefs, based on the value system they value. PhDs and degrees, research and methodologies are for humankind to observe, discuss, participate, think, execute, understand, master and execute at a rapid pace of centuries, decades, and perhaps years. It was a thing. ..

Generation Z and Generation Alpha. They just arrived and will be. They are intuitive at a level that is incomprehensible to the intellect that requires observation, research, discussion, assertion, understanding, execution, pattern discovery, consensus building, explanation, etc. You can look at the pattern, think about it, and do it in hours, minutes, or seconds. intuitive. How can the normative and acting generation lead to a collaborative and intuitive generation?

We divided the world because our generation has values ​​and people have different values. The next generation will be connected intuitively, so we will unite the world. What should we teach them? What role should schools and educators play?

