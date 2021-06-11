Google deploys AI to build better AI hardware accelerators





This site may earn affiliate commissions from the links on this page. terms of use.

Google reports that it is currently using AI to build future Tensor Processing Units. The company published research findings in this area about a year ago, but today’s announcement shows that the technology has matured. Alexis Mirhoseini led the project.

For decades, the semiconductor industry has invested in a variety of tools that automate parts of the design process. When CPUs had 10,000 to 100,000 transistors, hand-drawn floor plans and circuit layouts were the only way to build a chip. Today, much of the design work is automated, but engineers may still be using it in a particular critical path.

Google claims that AI can be adopted to support floor plans. Microprocessor floor plans (literally, their physical layout) have traditionally been a difficult task to automate. Even with the latest software tools, laying out a new floor plan can take weeks. Over the decades, much work has been done to build software to better handle this complex problem, but humans are still essential to the process. Google now claims that the new AI can get the job done in hours.

From nature:

It is estimated that the number of possible macroblock configurations (state spaces) in the floor plan problem solved by Milho Seini et al. Is about 102,500. By comparison, the state space of black and white stones used in board game Go is only 10360.

One of the reasons that makes floor planning difficult is that chip designers must have room in the block for all the wiring and interconnection that they need to build. Space is needed to place the standard cells, and the components need to fit in the space left for them, not just after the design has been optimized for performance. Floor plans are an interactive iterative process.

Mirhoseini and her colleagues have worked on developing floorplanning tools that work for many projects, as well as Google’s own efforts.

The image above shows how an AI-invented floor plan differs from a human-created floor plan. According to Nature, this is an Ariane RISC-V processor. AI took only 6 hours to transform a layout into something that humans couldn’t build. However, according to researchers, the new layout is better than the old layout.

The advent of these tools can bring significant benefits to semiconductor design. As Moore’s Law slows down, non-lithographic indicators are becoming increasingly important for performance and power consumption. Factors such as interconnect power have become important limiting factors in modern processors. AMD’s Milan CPUs have a higher IPC than previous generation Rome microprocessors, but Zen 3 has higher interconnect power than Zen 2. Good layout tools can help you minimize power consumption more effectively.

The most amazing thing about this new tool is that you don’t have to repeatedly adjust the layout during the manufacturing process. Google is actively investing and entrusting us to use these principles and strategies to build the next generation of TPU. If the card shows a dramatic leap in performance or overall power efficiency, it’s considered evidence that the AI ​​can handle this task in hours and, at least under certain circumstances, better than humans. .. It may still take years to adapt this approach to high-end SoCs (Ariane is not as complex as typical high-end CPUs), but if the next-generation TPU succeeds, this proof of concept will lead to further research. Will be promoted.

Read now:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos