Windows 11: Is Microsoft’s new meditation video making fun of the new startup sound?





Microsoft may have suggested that its rapidly approaching large-scale OS update, called Windows 10 21H2 (Sun Valley), is called “Windows 11”. As The Verge pointed out, there are signs everywhere, such as a Microsoft event starting at 11am and an 11-minute video recently uploaded to the Windows YouTube channel.

In addition to predicting the arrival of Windows 11, Microsoft’s latest video seems to signal the company’s long-awaited new operating system boot sound.

New video tips that Windows 11 may have a new startup sound

Microsoft uploaded a meditative mashup of old-fashioned Windows startup sounds on Thursday. This Redmond-based tech giant has slowed its tune by 4,000% to evoke a sense of relaxation and leisure.

“I’m so excited about the Microsoft event on June 24th that I can’t relax? Let’s slowly trace our memory at a meditative speed with Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds slowed by 4,000%.” The explanation is stated. ..

The Verge believes that the video, released prior to the next Microsoft event (Sun Valley release date), suggests that next-generation Windows will have a new startup sound. In addition, the meditation session lasts 11 minutes and the updated OS is called Windows 11.

If you’re not sure that Windows 11 is approaching with the start time of a Microsoft event and the 11-minute video, check out Microsoft’s subconscious event invitation tweets.

Join us at #MicrosoftEvent on June 24th at 11:00 AM EST to see what happens next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf020 June 2, 2009

see next

Doesn’t the reflection from the window look like eleven? That said, we’re not sure until Microsoft makes an official announcement within a few weeks.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Sun Valley will be the most important OS update in the last decade.

