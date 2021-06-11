Mario + Rabbids sequel and the epidemic story predicted in E3 2021 2





Do you remember when Mario and his friends were given a gun? (Photo: Nintendo / Ubisoft)

Well-known Leaker shared a long list of games that could be shown at E3, including a sequel to Mario + Rabbits.

There are some games that are widely expected to be shown in E3 2021 (such as Halo Infinite for Microsoft presentations), but many are still unknown.

However, Reddit user PracticalBrush12 shared a long list of games that they expect to see throughout the E3 course. The list seems to consist mostly of games that have already been announced, but some new titles are also mentioned.

Perhaps most prominent is the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, which can be presumed to be the sequel to the 2017 turn-based strategy game.

The bizarre collaboration between Nintendo and Ubisoft has been an important and financial success, but there has been no follow-up since its release. If so, it’s likely to be announced during a Ubisofts presentation, like the first game.

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier was told not to reveal his name because Ubisoft has a secret unreleased game.

The original game was like XCOM for kids (Image: Nintendo / Ubisoft)

On the Microsoft side, the list includes Senuas Saga: Hellblade 2 and Forza Horizon 5. Forza Horizon 5 is rumored to be released this year, but has not been officially announced.

Hellblade 2 hasn’t been talked about much since it was announced at the 2019 Game Awards. Microsoft has confirmed that it will use Unreal Engine 5. This means that the release is likely to be 2022 at the earliest.

There is also something called A Plague Tale Requiem, which must be related to the 2019 game A Plague Tale: Innocence. There was talk that the sequel was approved in 2019 and will be released in 2022. This means that it is very likely that E3 will be announced.

Other: Games

As always, we can’t guarantee 100%, but PracticalBrush12 is considered a reputable leaker and has shared accurate information about Monster Hunter Rise and Diablo 4 in the past.

PracticalBrush12 reiterates in response to the thread’s comments that they are only guessing, but at some point, from a legal point of view, I’m only guessing some predictions.

Aside from not wanting to be sued (he’s already DCMA by Capcom), he knows the game exists but doesn’t know if he will actually participate in E3. This is also the case with last week’s 2K leak.

To add credibility to the predictions, analyst and credible insider Daniel Ahmad confirmed that the names on the list were actually correct.

In any case, you’ll have to wait for E3 itself to see if any of these games are coming.

These title names are certainly correct

Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 11, 2021

MORE: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Donkey Kong Adventure Review Monkey Magic

MORE: E3 2021 Schedule: Date and time for Microsoft, Nintendo, etc.

MORE: Rumors: Forza Horizon 5 is not set in Japan, but could be Mexico

