Random: What if Nintendo just released the Basic Switch XL?

As you may have noticed, in the last few weeks Nintendo Life has tried to be quite annoying about what we report, as people called the “next” Switch, or “Switch Pro,” claim. As a “professional” tip, PlayStation-style branding is almost unthinkable in modern Nintendo, but the scribe is very pleased to prove it wrong.

We’ve covered Bloomberg’s report on the well-reputed and traditionally trusted outlet behind paywalls, and repeated many previous rumors, but expected to be revealed before E3. Added the rumors. There is not enough time for that. Since then, we’ve ignored numerous outright rumors and unfounded images on social media, such as store listings and easily forged inventory screens.

As the days go by, the idea is a bit backwards, focusing on the games Nintendo will bring to E3 Direct next week. However, Warhorse Studios encouraged a bit of a casual chat with a tweet confirming Kingdom Come: Deliverance Port (a larger version of the image appears at the top).

For your overwhelming feedback. In collaboration with @TweetsSaber, #KingdomComeDeliverance is coming to Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/zztWhNhjgs— Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) June 10, 2021

This is 99.9999% likely to be a Photoshop error. Studios forget to consider the bezel of the system when overlaying artwork on the screen. This is the same old switch unit in the shell and everything else, but only the bezel is missing. In fact, in a January 2020 article, I did something very similar (intentionally in our case) to ask what features Switch Pro needs. You can see the amazing similarity between the image below and that of Warhorse Studios in terms of simple techniques / mistakes that make the screen look bigger.

© Nintendo Life

But we wonder if recent rumors have repeated mistakes from old “professional” speculation. Two years ago we talked about new hardware, but what appeared in the real world was the “Mariko” switch-almost the same system as far as the consumer is concerned, but with Tegra’s more efficient iterations. I will. GPU. Timed to have the same performance as the original model, except for a small margin, but with much better battery life. It’s an unprecedented revision, and it’s easy to see how misinterpretations and mischievous sources led to reports of “new” switches at the time when the final reality wasn’t very exciting.

Good old 3DS XL (Image: Nintendo Life)

Now, given the path Nintendo has taken with the 3DS, what if the report on the switch system, which is faster continuous but prepared with a larger 7-inch screen, is accurate? Round of Speculation-Fantasy Is it right or wrong? What if you get a Switch XL that has exactly the same functionality but a larger screen? In theory, it’s easy to attach a 7-inch screen to an existing shell, and there’s no doubt that it will be tweaked to fit the structure. But if everything else remains almost unchanged, it means that Nintendo will continue its current manufacturing process with very small adjustments. Sure, the screen size doesn’t change significantly, but the system always has too many bezels, so I’m happy to get rid of it.

Given the major issues surrounding components in the technology industry, this will allow Nintendo to provide people with high-quality, large-screen systems and continue to manage their existing processes and chip supplies. This is certainly a viable option, keeping larger hardware revisions and newer hardware at times of instability.

Anyway, it’s fun to think twice, but the hope of sticking to a more powerful switch seems to be an unpleasant reaction. If Nintendo is planning new hardware soon, it will be finalized months in advance, especially this year due to the complex logistics of hardware manufacturing. You will finally understand!







